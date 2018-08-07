Former Munster player Sean Scanlon lands head coach job in England

LIMERICK native and former Munster full-back Sean Scanlon has been appointed head coach of English club Dronfield RUFC in Derbyshire.

Twenty nine-year-old Scanlon, who plays with Greene King IPA Championship side Nottingham Rugby, has spent two years with Dronfield as an assistant coach.

Dronfield compete in the Midlands 2 East (North) league.

Scanlon joined up with English Championship side Nottingham Rugby, who have previously been coached by former Munster assistant coach Ian Costello, on a two-year deal last summer.

Scanlon joined Nottingham from fellow Championship side Doncaster Knights.

Twenty nine-year-old Scanlon previously spent three seasons with Rotherham Titans, playing a crucial part in their playoff campaigns in 2013/14 and 2014/15.

Scanlon started his rugby career with Munster, making a PRO12 try-scoring debut in December 2011 against Connacht, and also being part of the province’s 2012 British & Irish Cup winning squad.

Ear-marked as a special talent from a young age, Scanlon spent two seasons in Munster’s Sub-Academy after leaving Crescent College Comprehensive, before moving onto training and development contracts with the province.

A series of impressive displays with Munster’s ‘A’ side led to his competitive debut against Connacht.

Scanlon also featured for Munster in their pre-season games at the start of the 2012-2013 season, scoring a try against La Rochelle.