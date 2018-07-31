Sports Illustrated's moment of the week features Limerick and Cork semi final

Sports Illustrated, the iconic American sports magazine and now World famous website, has chosen Nickie Quaid's epic save from Sunday's All Ireland semi final win over Cork as it's "Sporting Moment of the week"

SI.com writer Dan Gartland states, "I’d wager that the majority of SI’s audience is wholly unfamiliar with the Irish sport of hurling, but you can’t really call yourself a sports fan if you don’t appreciate this play."

We would have to agree. For the full SI.com article, click here:

This tweet, from RTE, has been viewed over 36,000 times already since Sunday afternoon and we are sure, before August 19, that just might double.