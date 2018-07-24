WATCH: Limerick's Nate Moore shoots Ireland to victory over Monaco at European Championships

Ireland U-18 men’s team continued their unbeaten streak at the FIBA Under 18 European Championship Division C with an 80-71 point win over Monaco in a thriller this afternoon.

The sharp shooting of Limerick's Nate Moore was one of the talking points of the fourth quarter, as he hit two bigs threes in a row to help Ireland keep ahead in the face of Monaco’s pressure. Scores from Murray, O’Sullivan and Kelly kept Ireland’s lead intact, and they ran out 71-80 point winners in the end.

Speaking afterwards, Galway man Paul Kelly said: "We're feeling great, this is exactly where we wanted to be, three wins out of three. We have a day off tomorrow so we'll get a good rest and chill out a bit and then refocus on our last group game on Thursday against Moldova."

Ireland have a rest day tomorrow (Wednesday) with games continuing for them on Thursday when they face Moldova at 1.30pm Irish time.

IRELAND: Paul Kelly (14), Jay Kavanagh (5), Nathan Moore (9), James Connaire, Cillian O’Driscoll (3), David Murray (32), Eoin McCann (1), Darragh O’Sullivan (12), Oisin Rice (3), Conor Liston (1), Matt Harper, Eoin Nelson.

Ireland Under 18 men’s fixtures – FIBA European Championship

(Note: All times listed are Irish times)



Thursday, July 26th

Group Games

Ireland v Moldova, 13.30

Friday, July 27th

Classification Games

Saturday, July 28th

Classification Games

Sunday, July 29th

Classification Games



The Ireland Under 18 men's team 2018:

Cillian O'Driscoll, Gaelcholaiste Reachrann, Malahide BC

Conor Liston, Belvedere College, Tolka Rovers

Darragh O'Sullivan, Colaiste Choilm, Neptune BC

David Murray, Presentation Brothers, Neptune BC

Eoin McCann, Mount Temple, KUBS BC

Eoin Nelson, Oatlands College, UCD Marian

James Connaire, St. Joseph's, The Bish, Moycullen BC

Jay Kavanagh, De La Salle, Waterford Vikings

Matt Harper, Templeogue College, Templeogue BC

Nate Moore, Crescent Comprehensive, Limerick Lions

Oisin Rice, Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore, Dublin Lions

Paul Kelly, St. Mary’s, Moycullen BC