WATCH: Limerick's Nate Moore shoots Ireland to victory over Monaco at European Championships
Action from today's win over Monaco in Kosovo
Ireland U-18 men’s team continued their unbeaten streak at the FIBA Under 18 European Championship Division C with an 80-71 point win over Monaco in a thriller this afternoon.
The sharp shooting of Limerick's Nate Moore was one of the talking points of the fourth quarter, as he hit two bigs threes in a row to help Ireland keep ahead in the face of Monaco’s pressure. Scores from Murray, O’Sullivan and Kelly kept Ireland’s lead intact, and they ran out 71-80 point winners in the end.
He just can’t miss Nate Moore again to make it Monaco 61-70 Ireland with 4.27 to play Q4 #FIBAU18Europe #GreenShoots #COYBIG Live stats here: https://t.co/Td28Ij48p5 @KPMG @ValentiaTech pic.twitter.com/CcexhgiMbB— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) July 24, 2018
Speaking afterwards, Galway man Paul Kelly said: "We're feeling great, this is exactly where we wanted to be, three wins out of three. We have a day off tomorrow so we'll get a good rest and chill out a bit and then refocus on our last group game on Thursday against Moldova."
2.11 to play Q4 it’s Monaco 64-74 Ireland U18 men #FIBAU18Europe #GreenShoots #COYBIG Live stats here: https://t.co/Td28Ij48p5 @KPMG @ValentiaTech pic.twitter.com/LwcoenCXMj— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) July 24, 2018
Ireland have a rest day tomorrow (Wednesday) with games continuing for them on Thursday when they face Moldova at 1.30pm Irish time.
IRELAND: Paul Kelly (14), Jay Kavanagh (5), Nathan Moore (9), James Connaire, Cillian O’Driscoll (3), David Murray (32), Eoin McCann (1), Darragh O’Sullivan (12), Oisin Rice (3), Conor Liston (1), Matt Harper, Eoin Nelson.
Ireland Under 18 men’s fixtures – FIBA European Championship
(Note: All times listed are Irish times)
Thursday, July 26th
Group Games
Ireland v Moldova, 13.30
Friday, July 27th
Classification Games
Saturday, July 28th
Classification Games
Sunday, July 29th
Classification Games
The Ireland Under 18 men's team 2018:
Cillian O'Driscoll, Gaelcholaiste Reachrann, Malahide BC
Conor Liston, Belvedere College, Tolka Rovers
Darragh O'Sullivan, Colaiste Choilm, Neptune BC
David Murray, Presentation Brothers, Neptune BC
Eoin McCann, Mount Temple, KUBS BC
Eoin Nelson, Oatlands College, UCD Marian
James Connaire, St. Joseph's, The Bish, Moycullen BC
Jay Kavanagh, De La Salle, Waterford Vikings
Matt Harper, Templeogue College, Templeogue BC
Nate Moore, Crescent Comprehensive, Limerick Lions
Oisin Rice, Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore, Dublin Lions
Paul Kelly, St. Mary’s, Moycullen BC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on