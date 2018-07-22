Limerick golfers set to tee off in South of Ireland at Lahinch

SEVERAL Limerick players will be among the quality field hoping to lift the prestigious South of Ireland Amateur Open Championships which begins this Wednesday at Lahinch Golf Club.

The 117th 'South of Ireland' runs for five days with the destination of the trophy decided on Sunday, July 29.

Lahinch Golf Club, recently announced as the host venue for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 2019, will also host the Home Internationals in September 2019 and the Arnold Palmer Cup in July 2020.

One hundred and fifty of Ireland’s leading amateurs will play in the 36 hole strokeplay qualifier over Wednesday and Thursday, with the top 64 qualifying for the matchplay part of the competition which starts on Friday and concludes with the semi-finals and final on Sunday next.

Among the locally-based players in the field in Lahinch this week are the likes of Justin Kehoe, Michael O'Kelly, Sean Poucher, Michael Reddan, Owen O'Brien and Ciaran Vaughan from Limerick Golf Club, while Castletroy Golf Club are set to be represented by the likes of Andrew McCormack, Dean McMahon and Jack Ryan.

Pierse Motors Volkswagen, based in Tipperary town, are continuing their sponsorship of Ireland’s oldest Championship.

Gary Pierse, Managing Director of Pierse Motors, commented “We are delighted to continue with our sponsorship of the South of Ireland Championship for the third consecutive year.

“Lahinch boasts one of the finest links golf courses in the country and I have no doubt that the tournament will be a huge success once again.”

Kevin O’Keeffe, Captain Lahinch Golf Club, added: “The South of Ireland continues to be one of the most popular championships amongst our leading amateurs.

“Last year, ten of the victorious Irish Men’s team played in the South of Ireland.

“Lahinch Golf Club is appreciative of the support of the Golfing Union of Ireland in ensuring that our leading golfers have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of previous winners such as John Burke, JB Carr, Paul McGinley, Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell.

“Played mid-summer at peak holiday time in Lahinch, The South is generally regarded as the most enjoyable of the amateur ‘majors’ with large crowds guaranteed while golf is the talk of the village throughout the week.”