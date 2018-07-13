Limerick's Ciara Neville powers into 200m semi-finals at World U20 Championships

LIMERICK teenager Ciara Neville has advanced to Friday evening’s semi-finals of the women’s 200m at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

Eighteen-year-old Emerald AC athlete Neville finished fourth in their first round heat on Friday morning in a time of 24.01 to secure automatic qualification for the semi-finals.

The heat was won by exciting American athlete Lauren Rain Williams in a time of 22.98.

The 200m semi-finals are due to begin at 6pm Irish time on Friday evening.

Monaleen’s Neville also qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s 100m on Thursday evening.

It's another world semi-final for @ciara_nev100 - fourth in her 200m heat in 24.01 to march on through with a big Q.



Semi-finals are from 6pm Irish time today. pic.twitter.com/4YNtv9fWSQ July 13, 2018

Following her 200m run on Friday, Ciara Neville said: “It was tough out there, but I was determined to go out there and run my best and qualify so I am delighted I could do that.

“I would have liked to have run faster, but my legs were a little bit tired from the 100m (semi-final) yesterday, so I’m happy with that."