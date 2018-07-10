Eight Limerick players in mix for UEFA Regions Cup squad for Romania

EIGHT Limerick-based players have been included in the FAI’s UEFA Regions Cup provisional squad set to begin preparations for a qualifying series in Romania in September.

Three Pike Rivers players, Colin Daly, Gary Neville and Shane Walsh have been selected in the 38-strong extended squad along with three more players from Janesboro, Keith Mawdsley, Danny O’Neill and Niall Hanley. The squad also features Chris Smith, of Abbeyfeale United, and Charleville’s Pat O’Callaghan of the LDMC.

The squad are due to gather for a training session at the AUL complex in Dublin on Saturday, July 28 as preparations step up for September’s UEFA Regions Cup qualifying group series of games in Romania.