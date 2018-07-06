Castletroy Golf Club's Chloe Ryan competes at Arnold Palmer Cup

TALENTED Limerick golfer Chloe Ryan is this week competing at the prestigious Arnold Palmer Cup in France.

Ryan, of Castletroy Golf Club, is part of the International team which faces the USA in the annual Ryder Cup-style golf event which showcases the top 24 men and women college golfers.

Ryan and Ronan Mullarney, from Galway, representing the International side, will take on SM Lee and Kaitlyn Papp, representing the USA, in the opening series of mixed fourball matches on Friday morning at the Evian Resort Golf Club at Evian-les-Bains.

Friday morning’s mixed fourball games were delayed for some time due to heavy rainfall.

A Law graduate from UCD, Chloe Ryan is currently doing a Masters in International Sports Law at ISDE, in Madrid.

The Arnold Palmer Cup features both foursomes and fourballs on Saturday and concludes with singles matches on Sunday.

Golfers to have previously played in the Arnold Palmer Cup Cup include Luke Donald, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kucher and Graeme McDowell.

Ryan has qualified for the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup with a win at the R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament in St Andrews in April.

Ryan carded a -4 total of 218 to win the tournament by two shots from Gemma Batty of Scotland. The golfers played two rounds at the Eden course, before completing the tournament at the famous Old Course, the home of golf.