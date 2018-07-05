Limerick minor hurling team shows two changes for Galway All Ireland quarter final

MANAGEMENT have made two changes to the Limerick minor hurling team as the U-17 side bids to bounce back from defeat in the Munster MHC final last Sunday.

The Antoin Power managed Limerick play Galway this Sunday (1pm) in Thurles in the first of two group games in the new-look All Ireland MHC quarter final series.

Into the team for a first start is Micheal Martin, while Bryan Nix is also elevated back into the starting line-up. Both changes are in attack.

Limerick used 24 players during their five games in the Munster MHC - 12 players have remained constant in each of the games so far.

The Limerick team management is manager Antoin Power with coaches/selectors Alan Browne, John Meskell, Paul Dowling, Sean Og Herbert and strength and conditioning coach Darragh Droog.

The winner between Limerick and Galway will play beaten Leinster finalists Kilkenny on July 14/15, while the loser of Limerick v Galway will play Kilkenny on July 21/22.

Limerick will be attempting to be among the two from this trio to reach the All Ireland semi finals, where the young men in green would play Leinster champions Dublin on July 28/29 in Croke Park.

LIMERICK: Bryan Heavey (Garryspillane); Padraig Harnett (Ahane), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran), Michael Keane (Adare); Eoin O’Mahony (Garryspillane), Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher); Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Barry O’Connor (Ballybrown); Micheal Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Cormac Ryan (Doon), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), Bob Purcell (Doon), Bryan Nix (Newcastle West). Subs: James Mason (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cian Casey (Claughaun), David Hickey (Murroe-Boher), Patrick Byrne (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Seamus Hurley (Mungret St Pauls), Andrew Shanahan (Ahane), David Riordan (Castletown-Ballyagran). Extended panel: Kyran O’Donnell (Pallasgreen), Dean Kennedy (Claughaun), Danny O’Leary (Bruff), James Conheady (Crecora-Manister), Conor O’Neill (Ballybrown), Killian Real (Hospital-Herbertstown), Cian Enright (Patrickswell), Frankie Herr (Effin), Gearoid Lynch (Granagh-Ballingarry).