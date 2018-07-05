Limerick Leader weekly Golf notes

ADARE MANOR

MENS CLUB: The results from Adare Manor Golf Club Men's Club. Competition: Jackie Harrington Memorial Cup (Stroke); Saturday 30th June/Sunday 1st July; 1st John O'Keeffe (14) 61 Net; 2nd Tom Harrington (6) 64 Net (B6); Gross Alan Purcell 70; 4th Terence Hall (12) 64 Net; Cat. A Seamus Marsh (9) 66 Net; Cat. B John O'Brien (13) 67 Net; Cat. C John M. Keyes (18) 67 Net.

OPEN SINGLES: Previous Tuesday Men's Open Singles, Stableford 18 hole; 26th June; 1st Connie Sheehy (18) 40 pts; 2nd Jeffrey Alfred (5) 39 pts (B6); 3rd Eddie Kiely (9) 39 pts; Gross Damien O'Brien (6) 32 pts

CSS: 69.

LADIES: Open Day Waltz Competition; 28/6/18; 1st Ann Quane 31, Jill McCormack 16, Marlyn O’Connor 20, Total: 89 points; 2nd Noreen Kinnavane 19, Jean Ryan 20, Carol Shine 28, Total: 87 points.

BALLYBUNION

MENS COMPETITIONS: Fixtures: Sunday July 8th Killarney Exchange Day; Ladies Competitions: Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 26th June Cashen Course; 1st Ann Marie Sexton (23) 38pts; 2nd Toni Quilter (18) 37pts; 3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 35pts; 4th Mary Fagan (16) 35pts.

MIXED SEMI OPEN: Mixed Semi Open 14 hole Scramble Friday 29th June: Cashen Course Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion; 1st Mike (K) Barrett (11), Meave Barrett (15), Eamon Walsh (14), Siobhan Walsh (29)7 under 41.1; 2nd Brendan Daly (10), Bernie Daly (25), Janice O’Connell (11) Sean Kennelly (10) 8 under 41.4; 3rd Tom O’Connor (16), Maria O’Connor (36) Ballyheigue Castle GC, Marian Flannery (27), Rory Flannery (14)4 under 41.7.

LADIES MEDAL: Ladies Medal III Competition Sponsored by John McGuire Chemist Listowel Sunday 1st July: Old Course; 1st Margaret McAuliffe (5) 72 nett; 2nd Eithne O’Halloran (22) 73 nett B-9; Best Gross Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 85 gross; 3rd Sighle Henigan (19) 73 nett; 4th Maeve Barrett (15) 76 nett

5th Marjorie Morkan (23) 77 nett B-9; 6th Patricia Gleeson (28) 77 nett; Front 9 Marion Flannery (27) 49 nett; Back 9 Mary O’Donoghue (12) 51 nett; Seniors Catriona Corrigan (10) 79 nett; 9 Hole Mary B O’Sullivan (37) 8 pts S/F.

FIXTURES: Friday 6th July; Mixed Semi Open 14 hole Scramble - Old Course Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion; Sunday 8th July, Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dress 2 Impress – Old Course; Tuesday 10th July Ladies Competition Eileen Murphy Greensomes – Cashen Course Senior Men’s Competitions:

SENIOR MENS: Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 28th June – Cashen Course; 1st Michael Joyce (24) 25pts; 2nd Noel Morkan (20) 19+5 24pts; 3rd Seamus MacGearailt (16) 22pts. B6-16; 4th Donal Keane (24) 20+2 22pts; 5th John Maguire (20) 23-2 21pts; B3-9; 6th Rory Flannery (14) 22-1 21pts. B3-8; 7th Michael Jones (19) 24-3 21pts. B3-7; 8th Michael P.O’Farrell (21) 23-2 21pts; Gross. Haulie Costello (11) 17pts; Vintage Frank Whelan (20) 19-1 18pts; S.V. Donal Quaid (20) 19-3 16pts.

FIXTURES: Thursday 5th July Senior Men’s Competition, Cashen Course.

SENIOR LADIES: Senior Ladies Competitions: Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 28th June – Cashen Course; 1st Mary Pierse (32)

19pts; 2nd Marjorie Morkan (23) 17pts; 3rd Mary B O’Sullivan (37) 16pts.

FIXTURES: Thursday, July, 5: Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition, Cashen.

BALLYNEETY

CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: Brian Gavin & Eithne Hehir. Friday & Saturday 29th & 30th June. Wonderful two days of weather, the course

was in pristine condition, thanks to head greenkeeper John McMahon and his staff who was responsible for the appearance of the course as well as the voluntary workers who turn out in large numbers every Wednesday evenings.

RESULTS MEN: Winner of the Captain's Prize after 9 hole play off was Pat Power with 61pts; 2nd Barry McMahon 57pts; 3rd Dermot Whelan 56pts; 4th James Browne 55 back.9; 5th Connie Ryan 55; 6th Ger Sheehan 54pts; 7th Mike.Lyons 53 back 9; 8th Conan Garry (jnr) 53 pts; 9th Alan Higgins 52 pts; 10th Colum Godfrey 51pts; Front 9 Neil Kiely 22 pts; Back 9 Jason Curtin 22 pts; Past captain Cathal Godfrey.

LADY CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: Winner Marie O'Brien 46 pts; 2nd Yvonne Sheahan 41 pts; 3rd Majella Comerford 39 pts; 4th Noreen Campell 37 pts; 5th Angelia Hayes 36pts; 6th Rosemary Casserley 36pts; Cat 1 Paula Carroll 35 pts; Cat 2 Dianne Hannigan 36pts; Cat 3 Olive Scollard 32 pts; Cat 4 Theresa O Donoughe 28 pts; Past captain's Gillian Stack 35 pts; 9 hole Ann O'Rourke; Front 9 Helen Steward 20 pts; Back 9 Claire McInerney 17 pts; Guest Tony O'Hehir 31pts; Nearest to pin Jackie Hayes; Longest drive Leone Campbell. CSS Friday 37 pts. CSS Saturday 37 pts.

STABLEFORD: 18 holes stableford held on 23/24/27/June; 1st Rosemarie Casserley 38pts; 2nd Majella Comerford 36pts; 3rd Leone Campbell 35 pts.

SENIORS: Seniors team of 3, June 26: 1st John Ryan, Connie Ryan Gerry Moloney 54.8; 2nd Jim Browne, Tom Clohessy, Martin O'Connor 54.2; 3rd Danny Halpin, Seamus Walsh, Tim Mulcaire 53.5.

JUNIORS: Juniors, Sunday 24th June. Well done to our junior captain Jack Brosnan who shot 4 under par, including an eagle on the 10.

9-HOLE COMPETITION: Congrats to Sadhbh Bullock who won 9 hole competition.

OPEN SINGLES: Open singles 25 June; 1st Morgan O'Sullivan 42 pts; 2nd Michael Moloney, Slievenamon 40pts, CSS 36pts.

JUNIOR CUP: Congratulations to our junior cup team who Beat Adare Manor in the morning but was narrowly defeated by strong Limerick team in the afternoon, who went on to win it Sunday morning.

CHARLEVILLE

OPEN SINGLES: 18 Holes Open Singles Sableford, Tuesday, June 26: 1st Thomas Fitzgibbon (6) 39 Pts; 2nd Donal O’Sullivan (5) 35 Pts.

CSS 34Pts.

SENIORS: Seniors Golf Wednesday 27th June. Our Senior Golfers enjoyed a wonderful days golf when they travelled to lime ick Golf Club for their Annual outing with the following results; 1 Jim Crowley, Tony Fehan, Jerry Heffernan 60.8; 2. Jimmy Kavanagh, Henry Flynn, David O' Connor, John Chawke 61.7; 3 Michael Walsh, Liam Saavage, Henry Dore 63.5; 4 Tom Weekes, Paddy Dwane, DJ Hourigan 65; 5 Nick Roche, Michael Hehir, Anton Noonan 65.4; 6 Nelius Madigan, Frank Maher, John Roche 65.4; 7 Kieran Dore, Paddy O'Kelly, Noel O'Mahony 66.7; 8 Frank Murphy, John Madigan, Jack Morris 66.7; 9 Pat Mullane, Liam Fogarty, Peter O'Farrell 66.9; 10 Sean F O'Connor, John Cooke, Jim Giltenan 67.1.

SANDRA KEANE MEMORIAL WEEKEND: One of the most prestigious competitions of the year was as usual magnificently well supported in Fabulous weather conditions and a large crowd were present to greet Daniel Keane who welcomed and thanked all those who had played and thanked the Course staff for the magnificent condition of the fairways and greens the catering staff for all their help and John Dennehey and Imelda O'Hanlon for checking the cards. The following are the list of prizewinnrs and Lady Captain Joan Dore presented the Prizes to the winners, The first prize winners were so popular as the team with the exception of Robert Fenton have been endeavoring to win this prestigious prize for many years and in those years Robert Fenton had been replaced by his Father. 1st Michael Hawe (13) Robert Fenton (13) Mike Keating (14) Dave Keating (21) 93 pts; 2nd Angela Lyons (17) Pat Healy (19) Helen Cronin ( 26) Marian Healy (30) 93pts; Gross John A Moran (+1); Thomas Fitzgibbon (5) Brian Quinn (10) Michael Thompson (16) 72pts; 3rd Marie Kelly(10) Pamela Kelly (13) Carol Merrick(18); Margaret Cashman(25) 92pts.

MIXED FOURSOMES: Congrats to our Mixed Foursomes team who had a great win in the North Munster finals V Kilkee on 27th June in Adare Manor Golf Club. Playing for Charleville were Imelda O’Hanlon and Geoff Watson, Patricia Walsh and Thomas Fitzgibbon, Carol Merrick and Anthony Fitzgerald, Maisie Clifford and Cian O’Connell, Phil Curtin and Eoin O’Connell. Subs: Margaret Cashman and Damian Lyons, Maria Kelly and John O’Keeffe. Managers of the team were Mary Howard and John Twomey. The team teed off at 4pm and battled bravely in the scorching heat for a 3-2 win, the last match going up the 19th. Manager Mary would like to thank Mark Collins, club professional, for all his help. The Munster semi final will be played in Limerick Golf Club on August 11 v Tipperary.

LADY CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: The most important competition in the Ladies golfing calendar is on Saturday, July 7 and with the great weather set to continue, everybody is looking forward to it. We wish Lady Captain Joan Dore a great day and hopes she enjoys the occasion. Tee times will be available after the draw is made on Tuesday evening. There is a Presentation Dinner in the clubhouse on Saturday evening at 7 pm.

PRESENTATION OF PRIZES: There will be a presentation of prizes in the clubhouse on Thursday 5th July at 9pm.

FIXTURES: Saturday, 7th July; Lady Captains Day, Joan Dore, Sunday 8th July; 18 Hole Open Singles.

LADIES RESULTS: 3 T’s Ladies Stroke Competition; Thursday 28th June; 1st Kay Cagney (36) Net 72; 2nd Patricia Walsh (15) Net 74 cb; 3rd Zita Pearce (13) Net 74

YOUNG AT HEART: Young at Heart Monday. 2nd July; 1. Mary Dennehy (34) 27pts; 2 Phil Twomey (40). 25pts; 3. Siobhan Bowles (25) 24pts.

DROMOLAND

RESULTS: Results for the weekend ending July 1. Friday Open Singles 29th June: 1st Gareth Thompson 38 Pts; 2nd Declan O’Neill 38 Pts; 3rd Kyle Neylon 37 Pts.

9-HOLE COMPETITION: Men’s 9-hole Competition 25-29 June: 1st Conor Ryan 21 Pts; 2nd Adrian Wynne 21 Pts; 3rd Phil Aldritt 19 Pts.

THREEBALL SCRAMBLE: Men’s 3 Ball Scramble 30th June & 1st of July; 1st Paul O Brien, Shane Mowat & Ronan O Brien 60.875; 2nd Cyril O’Neill, PJ Conway & Adrian Smith 61; 3rd Paudie O’Looney, Niall Dunne & Cillian Pender 61.

CUPS AND SHIELDS: Ladies ILGU AIG Cups & Shields Results: Ballykisteen Golf Club Winner Junior Cup, Mart T Beal, Lauren Kelly, Majella Hallinan, Caitlin Shippam, Elaine Birmingham. Shannon Golf Club Winner Intermediate Cup; Mary Sheehan, Mary Flynn, Jane Kennedy, Carmel Regan, Renata Brulinska. Ennis Golf Club Winner Challenge Cup; Ethna Murphy, Mary Wolfe, Joan Murphy, Joan Cullinan Coote, Patrice Ryan.

MINOR CUP: Dromoland Golf Club Winner Minor Cup; Colette Colleran, Ellie Cotgreave, Sarah Fox, Claire Bracken, Dorothea Madden.

LAHINCH

RESULTS: Mixed Invitational Scotch Foursomes Friday 29th June Old Course; 1st: Kieran Shanahan (14) & Tina Maguire (17) 42pts; 2nd: Jerry Keohane (7) & Irene Neylen (23) 40pts; Best Gross: Paul Tuohy (5) & Jenny Cagney 27; 3rd: Jimmy Doyle (14) & Connie Corry (19) 39pts; 4th: Michael Corry (10) & Rose Doyle (14) 38pts B.9; Saturday, 30th June: Old Course: C.S.S. 35pts; 1st: Muiriosa Connolly (7) 38 pts

Saturday, 30th June 2018: Old Course: C.S.S 35pts.

GOLF LINKS HOTEL CUP: Golf Links Hotel Cup; 1st: Ger McMahon (7) 41 pts; 2nd:Mark O'Donoghue (6) 39 pts b9; Best Gross: Peter Hennessy 34; 3rd: Gary Lavelle (5) 39 pts

COOLBAWN CUP: 1st: Barry O'Mahony (14) 37 pts; 2nd:Vivian Killeen (13) 35 pts b9.

MENS SINGLES: Sunday, 1st July: Men's Singles: Old Course: C.S.S. 34pts; 1st: Ronan Gilmartin (17) 37 pts; 2nd: Ian Morrison (5) 37 pts b9; Gross: Alan Considine 33 pts

3rd: Kevin mcGrath (6) 37 pts b9; 4th: Alan Donegan (11) 37 pts b9

NEWCASTLE WEST

RESULTS: Tuesday 25th June, 18 hole S/F: Winner: Mary Madigan (29) 39 pts, 2nd Mary Braddish (25) 39 pts. Sunday 1st July, AIG Interclub Singles Matchplay Munster Quarter Finals, Intermediate Team beaten by Shannon.

FIXTURES: Sunday 8th/Tuesday 10th July: Mary Nash Cup, 18 hole S/F (GOY). Sunday 8th/Tuesday 10th July: 9 hole S/F. Friday 13th/Saturday 14th July, Mr Neily Duggan President’s Prize to the Ladies, 9 hole S/F. Sunday 15th/Tuesday 17th July: O’Shaughnessy Cup, 18 hole Stroke/Medal (GOY). Sunday 15th/Tuesday 17th July: 9 hole S/F. Sun. 1st – Tuesday 31st July: Carnival Cup, Club 18 hole singles matchplay, Round 3. Wednesday 25th July, Ladies Open Day, 18 hole singles S/F, kindly sponsored by Nora Raleigh.

SENIORS RESULTS: Shannon outing; 1st Tommy Kelly, Maurice Fitzgerald and Con Flynn; 2nd John Lynch, Dan Cannon and Eddie Anderson. Monday, July 2 1st Aidan Phillips & Ger Sheehy; 2nd Tommy Greaney & Eddie Anderson.

FIXTURES: Monday, July 9, Scramble, draw at 9.45am last draw at 10.15am; Outing to Portumna Golf Club on Friday, July 20, draw at 10.15 in Portumna; Open Seniors in Newcastle West on Wednesday, July 11 – Team of three – champagne scramble

TIPPERARY

IRISH MIXED FOURSOMES: Congrats to our Irish Mixed Foursomes who played some fab golf last Thursday to beat Dungarvan 3.5/1.5 in the East Munster Final. Our Junior Cup men battled hard on Saturday but were beaten 3/2 by the hosts Cahir Park. In the Cashman Cup our men tried to raise the flag again in the afternoon but Faithlegg proved too strong and they took the victory by 3.5/1.5.

TUESDAY SINGLES: Joe Pollock won our Tuesday Singles with 41 pts, beating Mich Murray on the last 3 holes, Mike O'Brien (Pallas) was just 2 points back in 3rd spot. Gerry Kelly returned to winning ways scoring 40 pts in our Sat Open Singles with John Carr & Peter O'Sullivan taking the runner-up spots. Kaelin O'Keeffe shot 38 pts in our Monday Juniors, holding on for a single point win over our Junior Captain, Steven Patten. The draw for the TF Ryan Cup is now available on MasterScoreboard and the Men's noticeboard.

TEAM COMPETITIONS: Teams: In the Fred Daly Plate our Juniors face West Waterford away on Wednesday 4th July. In a couple of weeks time our Barton Shield team, manager Tim Walsh, play in Clonmel GC on July 14-15.

COFFEE MORNING: To the Ladies Committee & Lady Captain, our thanks & congratulations on yet another wonderful Coffee Morning. As usual the food, atmosphere and welcome were all a delight. While breaking the mould of previous years it was a fantastic setup, giving everyone great opportunity to mingle & socialise. From me you once again score a perfect 10.

LADY CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: Congrats to Sheila Lowry, winner of Patricia's Lady Captain's Prize.

NOELLE KIELY GOLF CLASSIC: Next Friday, July 6th, we are hosting the Noelle Kiely Golf Classic in aid of MooreHaven Centre. All support for this local organisation would be really appreciated. Teams of 3 cost only €75 and can be booked through the Pro Shop at the Club.

FIXTURES: Fixtures For Week

Tueday: Tuesday Open Singles. Saturday Open Singles; Sunday Crowley Cup - Sponsored By : KT Flynn Solicitors.

OPEN SINGLES: Tuesday Open Singles; 1st: Joseph Pollock (13) 41 pts (back 3); 2nd: Michael Murray (16) 41 pts; 3rd: Mike O'Brien (Pallas) (16) 39 pts (back 6). Open Singles, Sponsored By Liam Wall, Maxol. 1st: Gerard Kelly (14) 40 pts; 2nd: John Carr (17) 39 pts; 3rd: Peter O'Sullivan (22) 38 pts (back 9).

JUNIORS: Juniors: 1st: Kaelin O'Keeffe (09) 38 pts; 2nd: Steven Patten (Jnr) (Junior Captain) (13) 37 pts.

SENIORS: Seniors: Winners 87 Pts: Maurice Kirby, Padraig O’Ceallaigh, John O’Dea, Ignatius Walsh; 2nd 84 Pts: Vincent Gilligan, Connie McInerney, John Walsh, Tim Walsh.

3rd 80 Pts: Michael Collins, Eddie Fitzgerald, Pat Leahy, Tom O’Dea.

LOTTO: 3 , 4 , 9, 13 – Jackpot not won. Next Week €11,800. Lucky Dips: Jim McGlynn, Pat Ryan L, Eileen Jackson, Ann Guilfoyle (Ennis), Lady Captain Patricia.

Promoter: Tim Walsh.