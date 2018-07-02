Fixture details confirmed for Limerick and Carlow hurling tie

LIMERICK and Carlow will meet on Saturday next in their All Ireland SHC preliminary quarter final.

The game will take place in 21,000 capacity Netwatch Dr Cullen Park in Carlow at 7pm.

It will be the first ever meeting of Limerick and Carlow in senior hurling championship.

The game won't be live on television.

It will be Limerick's first competitive senior hurling fixture in Carlow since a 2011 Allianz Hurling League fixture. Limerick won that game 3-18 to 1-15 - just three members of the current 34-man Limerick senior hurling panel played in that game; Richie McCarthy, Seamus Hickey and the currently suspended Tom Condon.

The winner in Dr Cullen Park will advance to a July 15 All Ireland SHC quarter final against the losing side from Sunday's Thurles Leinster SHC final replay between Galway and Kilkenny.

In the other side of the draw, Wexford play Westmeath this weekend with the winner to play Clare in a a July 15 All Ireland SHC quarter final.

The All Ireland SHC semi finals are set for Croke Park on Saturday and Sunday, July 28/29.

Meawnhile, the Limerick v Galway All Ireland minor hurling quarter final group game is Sunday (1pm) in Thurles as curtain-raiser to Leinster SHC final replay between Galway and Kilkenny at 3pm