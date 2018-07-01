Limerick golfer well placed to join world's top players at Irish Open

LIMERICK golf Cian McNamara is will placed to qualify for next week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship in Ballyliffin, Co Donegal.

McNamara is tied fourth following the first round of qualifying at Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort on Saturday after firing an impressive opening round of 69 for -3.

Neil O'Briain (Old Conna GC) and Colm Moriarty (Glasson GC) lead the way going into Sunday’s final round of qualifying on -5.

Former South of Ireland champion McNamara, who is attached to Monkstown Golf Club in Cork, is no stranger competing in the Irish Open having teed it up alongside the top players on the European Tour on three previous occasion at Royal County Down in 2015, Carton House in 2013 and Fota Island in 2014.

Thirty two-year-old McNamara from Ballyclough turned professional in 2009.

The four leading players after the conclusion of play on Sunday will each earn a place in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin with the winner collecting a first prize of €6000.

In the event of a tie for first place there will be a play-off and if required, there will also be a play-off to decide on fourth place.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Qualifier hosted by The Rory Foundation Saturday, June 30 - Sunday, July 1 at Rosapenna Golf Hotel (Par 72)

Leading scores

T1 Neil O'Briain -5 67

T1 Colm Moriarty -5 67

3 Simon Thornton -4 68

T4 David Higgins -3 69

T4 Cian McNamara -3 69

T6 Rory McNamara -2 70

T6 Mark Staunton -2 70

T6 Robert Giles -2 70

T6 Stuart Grehan -2 70

T10 Brian McElhinney -1 71

T10 James Sugrue -1 71