Betting: Dee Ex Bee can be buzz horse at Duty Free Irish Derby

THE €1.5 million Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby takes place at the Curragh Racecourse this Saturday, 5.15pm.

English 2,000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior is set to spearhead Aidan O’Brien’s challenge in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh this weekend.

O’Brien is looking to win the race for a 13th time having first been successful with Desert King in 1997 and Ireland’s champion trainer has given a positive bulletin on Saxon Warrior following his fourth-place finish in the Epsom Derby earlier this month.

O’Brien will be well represented in the third Irish Classic of the season at the Curragh but is confident that Saxon Warrior can come forward from that Epsom engagement.

However, at current odds of 1/2, Saxon Warrior is not an enticing betting proposition for most punters.

Epsom Derby runner-up, Dee Ex Bee, is set to make the journey across for two-time Irish Classic winning trainer Mark Johnston and at odds of 3/1 is an interesting contender.

Johnston’s colt ran a tremendous race to fill the runner-up spot behind Masar in the Investec Derby at Epsom.

The UK raider could prove value to upset the Ballydoyle hot pot.

For more Limerick Leader Sport click here: