Limerick's Roisin Upton named in Ireland's World Cup hockey squad

LIMERICK woman Roisin Upton has been included in the 18-strong Ireland women’s hockey squad which will play at the World Cup in London this July.

Irish Women’s Hockey team head coach, Graham Shaw had included Upton in his 22-strong panel of players to compete in the recent pre-World Cup tournament in Germany, before reducing his squad by four this week.

Former Crescent College Comprehensive star Upton made her Ireland senior debut in November 2016.

Upton, who plays club hockey with Cork Harlequins, helped her US college side, the UConn Huskies to two NCAA titles – in 2013 and 2014.

Ireland sit in Pool B at the World Cup alongside hosts England, currently occupying the number 2 spot in the world, the USA who sit at 7th and India ranked 10th.

Ireland go into the tournament ranked 16th in the world and are seeded 15 out of the 16 teams. But they are a side more than capable of playing above their ranking and routinely do so, most recently beating Olympic bronze medallists Germany 2-1 in Dusseldorf.

Ireland play their first World Cup pool match in London on July 21 at 6pm against the USA. It’s India up next for the Irish, on Thursday July 26 at 2pm, before hosts England are Ireland’s final Pool B opponents on Sunday July 29th at 7pm.

The winners of each pool progress straight through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

IRELAND WORLD CUP SQUAD: Ayeisha McFerran (University of Louisville), Grace O’Flanagan (Railway Union), Yvonne O’Byrne (Cork Harlequins), Hannah Matthews (Loreto), Elena Tice (UCD), Zoe Wilson (Belfast Harlequins), Roisin Upton (Cork Harlequins), Shirley McCay (Pegasus), Katie Mullan (UCD), Nicci Daly (Loreto), Gillian Pinder (Pembroke), Megan Frazer (Mannheim), Chloe Watkins (Bloemendaal), Lizzie Colvin (Belfast Harlequins), Deirdre Duke (UCD), Nicola Evans (UHC), Ali Meeke (Loreto), Anna O’Flanagan (Bloemendaal)