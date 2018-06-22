How Limerick sides fared on Day 2 of the Gaynor Cup at UL

BOTH Limerick County and Limerick Desmond will contest the Bowl semi-finals at U-16 level in the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Cup at UL this Saturday.

Limerick County will take on the Sligo/Leitrim League, while Limerick Desmond face the Cork League. Both games will kick-off at 4.30pm on Saturday.

Both Limerick sides had finished fourth in their respective groups.

Limerick County U16s rounded off their Group B fixtures on Friday with a narrow 2-0 defeat to Midlands and a 2-1 reverse at the hands of Wexford.

Meanwhile, Limerick Desmond U-16s had a 2-0 loss to the MGL League and a 1-1 draw with the Clare League on Friday.

In the U-14 Fota Island Resort Gaynor Cup, Limerick County played out a 0-0 draw with the Midlands on Friday, while Limerick Desmond went down 2-0 to Galway.

As a result, at U-14 level, Limerick County, who finished in third place in Group A, will take on Inishowen in the Plate semi-finals at UL at 11.30am on Saturday, while the Limerick Desmond side take on the Longford League in the Bowl semi-finals also on Saturday at UL at 11.30am.

Limerick County U-16 Squad Gaynor Cup: Abby McCarthy (Aisling Annacotty); Emma Costello (Aisling Annacotty), Aisling Doran (Aisling Annacotty), Megan O'Mara (Regional), Sarah Cleary (Aisling Annacotty), Laoise Ní hAodha (Aisling Annacotty), Ciara Harty (Charleville), Yasmin Reeves (Regional), Clodagh Doherty (Kilmallock), Alicia O'Callaghan (Aisling Annacotty), Isabel Farrelly (Regional), Laura Lyons (Regional), Aoibhe Butler (Murroe), Amy Costelloe (Aisling Annacotty), Chloe Trimm (Charleville), Zoe O'Donovan (Regional), Cara Griffin (Murroe), Nadine White (Charleville), Molly O'Connor (Limerick Bells), Leah Keogh (Geraldines).

Management: Manager/Co-Ordinator Pat Dunne; Head Coach: John Lewis; Assistant Coach/First Aid: Misha Noonan.

Limerick County U-14 Gaynor Cup squad: Emma Morrissey (Charleville), Jodie Keane (Regional Utd), Jenna Slattery (Fairview), Ciara Ryan (Holycross), Kaitlin Hayes (Regional Utd), Libby Costelloe (Corbally), Aoife Cronin (Kilmallock), Chloe O'Neill (Regional Utd), Aine Walsh (Regional Utd), Emma Kett (Murroe), Grace Fitzgerald (Ballylanders), Laoise Browne (Ballylanders), Michaela Cumes (Holycross), Emily O'Halloran (Annacotty), Abbey May Galvin (Limerick Belles), Ciara O'Riordan (Charleville), Charlotte Horan (Regional Utd), Ellen Costelloe (Regional Utd), Aobheann Collins (Regional Utd), Aoife Mulkern (Annacotty)

Management: Jimmy Morrissey (Pat Keane, Rose Benson and Fergal O’Neill coaches)

Limerick Desmond U-16 Gaynor Cup squad: Leah Hayes-Coen (Newcastle West Town), Kaithlin O'Donnell (AK United), Caoimhe Riordan (Abbeyfeale Utd), Alannah Mitchell (AK Utd), Anna Shine (AK United), Emma Coleman (AK United), Maura Shine (AK United), Eve O'Sullivan (AK United), Anna Mullane (Ballingarry), Sophie Liston (AK United), Courtney Duhig (AK United), Leah Towmey (Ballingarry), Abby King (AK United), Ciara Shanahan (Askeaton), Rosie Young (AK United), Emma Donovan (Newcastle West Town), Amy Thompson (AK United), Taylor Madigan (Askeaton).

Management: Betty Somers

Limerick Desmond U-14 Squad: Ciara Houlihan (Ballingarry AFC), Ava Horgan (Abbeyfeale Utd), Nessa Markham (Ballingarry AFC), Ella Tobin (Abbeyfeale Utd), Molly McCarthy (Broadford Utd), Kaylin O'Connor (Abbeyfeale Utd), Nicole McNamara (Ballingarry AFC), Orla McNamara (GB Rovers), Laura McMahon (Ballingarry AFC), Aimee O'Keefe (Ballingarry AFC), Lucy Horgan (Abbeyfeale Utd), Hannah Brennan (Broaford Utd), Grace Morris (Abbeyfeale Utd), Katie Keane (Abbeyfeale Utd), Siobhra Walsh (Ballingarry AFC), Lily Duggan (NCW Town), Michelle Quirke (Abbeyfeale Utd), Eleanor O'Carroll (Kildimo Utd), Lorna Healy (Abbeyfeale Utd), Shona Tierney (Abbeyfeale Utd).

Management: Manager: Mike Boyle; Coach: Denis McCarthy, Coach: Dyon Keane, Goalkeeper Coach: Francis Walsh.