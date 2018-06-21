Mixed opening day for Limerick sides at Gaynor Cup

LIMERICK sides experienced a mixed opening day at the Fota Island Gaynor Cup at the University of Limerick.

Ay U-16 level, Limerick County suffered a frustrating 3-1 defeat to Donegal in Group B, while Limerick Desmond experienced a similar fate, going down 3-1 to the Inishowen in Group C.

The Limerick County goal was netted by Murroe's Cara Griffin, while the Desmond League's goal against Inishowen was scored by AK United's Courtney Duhig.

In Friday’s remaining two Group fixtures, Limerick County will take on the Midland League at UL at 10am, before meeting Wexford in their final group fixture at 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, Limerick Desmond face the MGL at 11.30am, before squaring up to the Clare League at 6pm.

In the U-14 Gaynor Cup competition on Thursday, Limerick County defeated the Mid-Western League 6-1 in their second Group A outing, having suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat to the Metropolitan League in their orpening fixture.

Limerick County's goals against Mid-Western were scored by Aoife Cronin, of Kilmallock, who scored four goals, while Regional Utd's Aine Walshe and Jenna Slattery, of Fairview, from the penalty spot, were also on target.

Meanwhile, also in the U-14 Gaynor Cup, Limerick Desmond were defeated 1-0 to Sligo/Leitrim in their first outing in Group B, before going down 2-1 to Kilkenny in their second outing.

The Limerick Desmond goal against Kilkenny was scored by Nicole McNamara, of Ballingarry AFC.

In the final group games on Friday, Limerick County face the Midlands League at 1.30pm, while Limerick Desmond will take on the Galway League at the same time.

2018 Gaynor Tournament Results - June 21

Under 14

A: MGL 1-0 Limerick County. Mid Western 0-2 Midlands..

B: Galway 1-2 Kilkenny. Limerick Desmond 0-1 Sligo/Leitrim.

C: Inishowen 0-2 Carlow. Mayo 2-0 Longford.

D: Donegal 1-2 North Tipperary. Cork 3-0 South Tipperary.

A: Midlands 1-0 MGL. Limerick County 6-1 Mid Western.

B: Sligo/Leitrim 2-2 Galway. Kilkenny 2-1 Limerick Desmond.

C: Longford 0-4 Inishowen. Carlow 0-0 Mayo.

D: South Tipperary 2-1 Donegal. North Tipperary 1-0 Cork.

Under 16

A: Galway 2-0 Sligo/Leitrim. Waterford 4-0 NECSL.

B: Midlands 1-0 Wexford. Donegal 3-1 Limerick County.

C: MGL 1-0 Clare. Inishowen 3-1 Limerick Desmond.

D: Cork 3-1 South Tipperary. Mayo 4-1 Longford.

Limerick County U-16 Squad Gaynor Cup: Abby McCarthy (Aisling Annacotty); Emma Costello (Aisling Annacotty), Aisling Doran (Aisling Annacotty), Megan O'Mara (Regional), Sarah Cleary (Aisling Annacotty), Laoise Ní hAodha (Aisling Annacotty), Ciara Harty (Charleville), Yasmin Reeves (Regional), Clodagh Doherty (Kilmallock), Alicia O'Callaghan (Aisling Annacotty), Isabel Farrelly (Regional), Laura Lyons (Regional), Aoibhe Butler (Murroe), Amy Costelloe (Aisling Annacotty), Chloe Trimm (Charleville), Zoe O'Donovan (Regional), Cara Griffin (Murroe), Nadine White (Charleville), Molly O'Connor (Limerick Bells), Leah Keogh (Geraldines).

Management: Manager/Co-Ordinator Pat Dunne; Head Coach: John Lewis; Assistant Coach/First Aid: Misha Noonan.

Limerick County U-14 Gaynor Cup squad: Emma Morrissey (Charleville), Jodie Keane (Regional Utd), Jenna Slattery (Fairview), Ciara Ryan (Holycross), Kaitlin Hayes (Regional Utd), Libby Costelloe (Corbally), Aoife Cronin (Kilmallock), Chloe O'Neill (Regional Utd), Aine Walsh (Regional Utd), Emma Kett (Murroe), Grace Fitzgerald (Ballylanders), Laoise Browne (Ballylanders), Michaela Cumes (Holycross), Emily O'Halloran (Annacotty), Abbey May Galvin (Limerick Belles), Ciara O'Riordan (Charleville), Charlotte Horan (Regional Utd), Ellen Costelloe (Regional Utd), Aobheann Collins (Regional Utd), Aoife Mulkern (Annacotty)

Management: Jimmy Morrissey (Pat Keane, Rose Benson and Fergal O’Neill coaches)

Limerick Desmond U-16 Gaynor Cup squad: Leah Hayes-Coen (Newcastle West Town), Kaithlin O'Donnell (AK United), Caoimhe Riordan (Abbeyfeale Utd), Alannah Mitchell (AK Utd), Anna Shine (AK United), Emma Coleman (AK United), Maura Shine (AK United), Eve O'Sullivan (AK United), Anna Mullane (Ballingarry), Sophie Liston (AK United), Courtney Duhig (AK United), Leah Towmey (Ballingarry), Abby King (AK United), Ciara Shanahan (Askeaton), Rosie Young (AK United), Emma Donovan (Newcastle West Town), Amy Thompson (AK United), Taylor Madigan (Askeaton).

Management: Betty Somers

Limerick Desmond U-14 Squad: Ciara Houlihan (Ballingarry AFC), Ava Horgan (Abbeyfeale Utd), Nessa Markham (Ballingarry AFC), Ella Tobin (Abbeyfeale Utd), Molly McCarthy (Broadford Utd), Kaylin O'Connor (Abbeyfeale Utd), Nicole McNamara (Ballingarry AFC), Orla McNamara (GB Rovers), Laura McMahon (Ballingarry AFC), Aimee O'Keefe (Ballingarry AFC), Lucy Horgan (Abbeyfeale Utd), Hannah Brennan (Broaford Utd), Grace Morris (Abbeyfeale Utd), Katie Keane (Abbeyfeale Utd), Siobhra Walsh (Ballingarry AFC), Lily Duggan (NCW Town), Michelle Quirke (Abbeyfeale Utd), Eleanor O'Carroll (Kildimo Utd), Lorna Healy (Abbeyfeale Utd), Shona Tierney (Abbeyfeale Utd).

Management: Manager: Mike Boyle; Coach: Denis McCarthy, Coach: Dyon Keane, Goalkeeper Coach: Francis Walsh.