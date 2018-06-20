Limerick sides primed for Gaynor Cup action at UL

THE Fota Island Resort FAI Gaynor Cup Tournament, the national showcase of Women’s Under-age football in Ireland, kicks off at UL this Thursday morning, June 21.

The tournament continues for four days up to finals day on Sunday, June 24.

Following a qualification stage, which involved 62 teams, 34 teams will compete at the tournament.

There are four Limerick sides competing this week, two at U-14 level and two more at U-16 level.

At U-14 level, the Limerick County side has been drawn in Group 1 alongside the Metropolitan Girls League, the Mid-Western and Midlands League sides.

Limerick County begin their U-14 fixtures with a tie against the Metropolitan League at 10.30am on Thursday.

Also in the U-14 competition, Limerick Desmond are pitted against the Galway League, Sligo/Leitrim and Kilkenny Leagues sides in Group 2.

Limerick Desmond U-14s open their programme of games against the Sligo/Leitrim League also at 10.30am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, at U16 level, Limerick County are in Group 2, alongside the Midlands, Donegal and Wexford Leagues.

Limerick County U-16s face the Donegal League in their opening fixture at 2pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Limerick Desmond U-16 side is in Group 3 with the Metropolitan Girls League, the Inishowen League and the Clare League.

Limerick Desmond U-16s take on the Inishowen League at 3.30pm on Thursday in their first group game.

Several members of the current Republic of Ireland Women's teams previously participated in the Gaynor Cup.

Dave Connell, FAI Head of Women’s Underage Development and WU19s Head Coach said: “The Gaynor Tournament is a crucial step along the elite player pathway and we're always looking to improve that process each year.

“We introduced a qualification stage to help refine and progress that pathway, and we'll have 34 teams participating in the finals tournament this year.”

Sue Ronan, FAI Head of Women's Football, added: "The Gaynor Tournament remains one of the best tournaments to aid the development of female footballers in this country.”

Limerick County U-16 Squad Gaynor Cup: Abby McCarthy (Aisling Annacotty); Emma Costello (Aisling Annacotty), Aisling Doran (Aisling Annacotty), Megan O'Mara (Regional), Sarah Cleary (Aisling Annacotty), Laoise Ni' hAodha (Aisling Annacotty), Ciara Harty (Charleville), Yasmin Reeves (Regional), Clodagh Doherty (Kilmallock), Alicia O'Callaghan (Aisling Annacotty), Isabel Farrelly (Regional), Laura Lyons (Regional), Aoibhe Butler (Murroe), Amy Costelloe (Aisling Annacotty), Chloe Trimm (Charleville), Zoe O'Donovan (Regional), Cara Griffin (Murroe), Nadine White (Charleville), Molly O'Connor (Limerick Bells), Leah Keogh (Geraldines).

Management: Manager/Co-Ordinator Pat Dunne; Head Coach: John Lewis; Assistant Coach/First Aid: Misha Noonan.

Limerick County U-14 Gaynor Cup squad: Emma Morrissey (Charleville), Jodie Keane (Regional Utd), Jenna Slattery (Fairview), Ciara Ryan (Holycross), Kaitlin Hayes (Regional Utd), Libby Costelloe (Corbally), Aoife Cronin (Kilmallock), Chloe O'Neill (Regional Utd), Aine Walsh (Regional Utd), Emma Kett (Murroe), Grace Fitzgerald (Ballylanders), Laoise Browne (Ballylanders), Michaela Cumes (Holycross), Emily O'Halloran (Annacotty), Abbey May Galvin (Limerick Belles), Ciara O'Riordan (Charleville), Charlotte Horan (Regional Utd), Ellen Costelloe (Regional Utd), Aobheann Collins (Regional Utd), Aoife Mulkern (Annacotty)

Management: Jimmy Morrissey (Pat Keane, Rose Benson and Fergal O’Neill coaches)

Limerick Desmond U-16 Gaynor Cup squad: Leah Hayes-Coen (Newcastle West Town), Kaithlin O'Donnell (AK United), Caoimhe Riordan (Abbeyfeale Utd), Alannah Mitchell (AK Utd), Anna Shine (AK United), Emma Coleman (AK United), Maura Shine (AK United), Eve O'Sullivan (AK United), Anna Mullane (Ballingarry), Sophie Liston (AK United), Courtney Duhig (AK United), Leah Towmey (Ballingarry), Abby King (AK United), Ciara Shanahan (Askeaton), Rosie Young (AK United), Emma Donovan (Newcastle West Town), Amy Thompson (AK United), Taylor Madigan (Askeaton).

Management: Betty Somers

Limerick Desmond U-14 Squad: Ciara Houlihan (Ballingarry AFC), Ava Horgan (Abbeyfeale Utd), Nessa Markham (Ballingarry AFC), Ella Tobin (Abbeyfeale Utd), Molly McCarthy (Broadford Utd), Kaylin O'Connor (Abbeyfeale Utd), Nicole McNamara (Ballingarry AFC), Orla McNamara (GB Rovers), Laura McMahon (Ballingarry AFC), Aimee O'Keefe (Ballingarry AFC), Lucy Horgan (Abbeyfeale Utd), Hannah Brennan (Broaford Utd), Grace Morris (Abbeyfeale Utd), Katie Keane (Abbeyfeale Utd), Siobhra Walsh (Ballingarry AFC), Lily Duggan (NCW Town), Michelle Quirke (Abbeyfeale Utd), Eleanor O'Carroll (Kildimo Utd), Lorna Healy (Abbeyfeale Utd), Shona Tierney (Abbeyfeale Utd).

Management: Manager: Mike Boyle; Coach: Denis McCarthy, Coach: Dyon Keane, Goalkeeper Coach: Francis Walsh.