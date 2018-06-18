Limerick player in Irish pre-World Cup squad for Germany

IRISH Women’s Hockey team head coach, Graham Shaw has included Limerick woman Roisin Upton in his 22-strong panel of players to compete in a pre-World Cup tournament in Germany.

This squad will travel to Germany this week to play in a three-nations tournament against Germany and Canada, with Ireland also facing one additional game against the Germans.

Former Crescent College Comprehensive star Upton has won 36 caps for Ireland to date, since making her senior debut in November 2016.

Upton, who plays club hockey with Cork Harlequins, helped her US college side, the UConn Huskies to two NCAA titles – in 2013 and 2014.

The Irish women’s hockey team is currently preparing for the World Cup in London this summer which takes place from July 21 to August 5.

Ireland face Germany this Thursday at 4pm in their first fixture, before locking horns with the Canadians on Saturday.