Two Limerick teams in Celtic Challenge All Ireland U-17 hurling quarter finals

TWO Limerick teams play in the quarter finals of the Celtic Challenge - All Ireland U-17 hurling competition - this Saturday.

After five rounds of the competition over the last two months, the teams were graded for the knockout stages and both Limerick sides were positioned in Division Three - Corn William Robinson.

Both Limerick teams are in quarter action final on Saturday (2.00) in the Clare GAA grounds in Caherlohan (near Tulla).

Limerick Sarsfields play Galway Tribesmen and Limerick Treaty play Clare Saffrons.

The winners will play their semi finals the following Saturday, while the national finals will be played on Saturday June 20 in O'Connor Park in Tullamore.

Limerick Sarsfields select from the City and West clubs and are managed by Gerard Murphy, Donal O'Grady and Peter Nash.

Limerick Treaty is drawn from clubs in South and East - they are managed by Ollie Coffey, James Ryan, Declan Murphy , Paddy McInerney, Declan Hickey and Garry McCarthy.

LIMERICK SARSFIELDS: Padraig Byrnes (Kilpeacon), Patrick Dwane (Mungret St Pauls), Jai Chaudri (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Luke Gammell (Askeaton Ballysteen), Cian Enright (Patrickswell), Shane Hannon (Patrickswell), Padraig Hartigan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), TJ Murphy (Templeglantine), Michael Barrett (Claughaun Old Christians), Brian Stack (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Kevin Barry (Askeaton Ballysteen), Jamie Quirke (Tournafulla), TJ White (Templeglantine), James Mangan (Croom), Brian Foley (Newcastle West), Luke Flynn (Granagh-Ballingarry), Brian English (Templeglantine), Ross Kenny (Ballybrown), Harry Hannon (Ballybrown), Cian Fitzgerald (Patrickswell), Eoin McEnery (St Kierans), Sean Leddin (Mungret St Pauls), Ben Adams (Ballybrown), Ciaran Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Craig Carew (Claughaun Old Christians), Sean Connolly (Adare).

LIMERICK TREATY: Cathal Canning (Cois Laoi Gaels), Colm O'Keeffe (Blackrock), Dara McNamara (Caherline), Nicholas Tierney (Caherline), Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen), Andy Rowesome (Ahane), Killian Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown), Sean Erasmus (Caherline), Ronan Fox (Ahane), Peter Morrissey (Garryspillane), Sam Cronnolly (Bruree), Padraig Mulcahy (Bruff), Ross O'Brien May (Bruff), Killian O'Shea (Hospital-Herbertstown), Peter O'Grady (Ahane), Robert McGill (Ahane), Ciaran Burke (Doon), Dara Curtin (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Dean Lyons (Cois Laoi Gaels), Thomas McDonald (Glenroe), Brain Howard (Glenroe), Ciaran Sheehan (Garryspillane), Frankie Herr (Cois Laoi Gaels), Pat Byrne (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Gearoid Cleary (Knockainey), Adam Crowe (Doon).