Lahinch Golf Club prepares for 117th South of Ireland

The 117th South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship played at the world famous Lahinch Golf Club will commence on Wednesday July 25 and conclude on Sunday July 29 this year.



150 of Ireland’s leading amateurs will play in the 36 hole strokeplay qualifier over Wednesday and Thursday, with the top 64 qualifying for the matchplay part of the competition which starts on Friday and concludes with the semi-finals and final on Sunday 29th July.

Lahinch Golf Club, recently announced as the host venue for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 2019, will also host the Home Internationals in September 2019 and the Arnold Palmer Cup in July 2020.





Kevin O’Keeffe, Captain Lahinch Golf Club, said “the South of Ireland continues to be one of the most popular championships amongst our leading amateurs. Last year, ten of the victorious Irish Men’s team played in the South of Ireland. Lahinch Golf Club is appreciative of the support of the Golfing Union of Ireland in ensuring that our leading golfers have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of previous winners such as John Burke, JB Carr, Paul McGinley, Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell.” “Played mid-summer at peak holiday time in Lahinch, The South is generally regarded as the most enjoyable of the amateur ‘majors’ with large crowds guaranteed while golf is the talk of the village throughout the week. Lahinch and the surrounding area is gearing up for another memorable five days of golf and all visitors are welcome to come along and join in the festivities.”





Closing date for entries is midnight on Wednesday 27th June 2018.