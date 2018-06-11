WATCH: Limerick footballers have no answer to Mayo power in All Ireland SFC Qualifier

THE 2018 season ended for the Limerick footballers on Saturday with an All Ireland SFC Qualifier defeat to Mayo.

Stephen Rochford's Connacht side powered to a 5-19 to 3-7 win in the Gaelic Grounds - Mayo's biggest win ever in the qualifers as the Sunday Game match highlights below show.

The loss caps off a poor season for Billy Lee’s Limerick side, who are without a championship win since 2016.

A hat trick from Cillian O’Connor and two goals from Andy Moran ensured a routine win for the Connacht men in front of 8,230 spectators.

Read full match report here