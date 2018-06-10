Final day round-up for Limerick clubs competing at national Féile na nGael

LIMERICK'S remaining representatives completed their Féile na nGael fixtures in Connacht on Sunday as the curtain came down on a bumper weekend of hurling and camogie action played over three days.

Limerick’s representatives in Division 1, Monaleen, bowed out at the semi-final stage of the shield competition at the Connacht GAA Centre in Ballyhaunis.

Monaleen succumbed 3-5 to 0-3 to Cork champions St Finbarr’s who went on to win the competition scoring an impressive win over Waterford’s Ballygunner in the final Monaleen had trailed the ‘Barrs 2-0 to 0-2 at half-time, despite dominating possession for the majority of the half.

Monaleen’s hosts Turloughmore, of Galway, who had defeated the Limerick city side by just three points in their group fixture, 0-6 to 0-3, claimed the weekend’s top prize, the John West Féile na nGael national Division 1 Cup when overcoming Durlas Og, of Tipperary, in the decider.

In the Division 6 Cup competition, Cappamore came agonisingly close to lifting an All-Ireland title before losing out to Clonea, of Waterford, 4-4 to 3-4, in a thrilling final in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Sunday afternoon.

Cappamore had earlier defeated JK Bracken’s, of Tipperary, convincingly, 3-5 to 0-1 in the semi-final at Padraig Pearses, of Roscommon.

In Division 3, on Saturday, Kilmallock, who had won each of their three group fixtures in an impressive showing, suffered a four-point defeat, 2-5 to 1-4, to Emeralds, of Kilkenny, in their Cup quarter-final at Duggan Park.

Meanwhile, in the camogie, in Division 1, Limerick champions Newcastle West lost out to Shamrocks Camogie of Galway 0-7 to 0-4 in their shield semi-final on Sunday.

Newcastle West had defeated Truagh/Clonlara 2-3 to 0-0 at St Thomas's GAA Club on Saturday afternoon to advance to Sunday morning’s last four clash.

In Division 3, Blackrock-Effin lost out to Kinvara, of Galway, 5-4 to 3-2 in their Cup quarter-final on Saturday afternoon, despite a gallant display. The Limerick side trailed by four points at the break, 3-3 to 2-2, in a thrilling game.

Finally, in Division 7, St Ailbe’s lost out to Ballynastragh Gaels, of Wexford, 2-6 to 1-4, in their Cup quarter-final also on Saturday.