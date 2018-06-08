Unchanged Limerick minor hurling team selected for Waterford Munster MHC tie

THE Limerick minor hurling management have given a vote of confidence to the side that beat Cork for Sunday's Munster MHC tie with Waterford.

A third straight win for Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds tie - starting at 12noon - will confirm a Munster MHC final spot on July 1.

Indeed Limerick need just a win from their final two games to advance to the provincial final for a fifth time in six years.

While Limerick have beaten Tipperary and Cork, Waterford lost to Clare and then beat Tipperary last Sunday.

The Limerick minor manager is Antoin Power with Coaches/Selectors Alan Browne, John Meskell, Paul Dowling, Sean Og Herbert and strength and conditioning coach Darragh Droog.

While there are no changes to the Limerick minor team - now of course at the U-17 age group - management have continued to use their full panel to freshen up the substitutes with James Conheady and Seamus Hurley included for Sunday.

LIMERICK: Bryan Heavey (Garryspillane); Padraig Harnett (Ahane), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran), Michael Keane (Adare); Eoin O’Mahony (Garryspillane), Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher); Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Barry O’Connor (Ballybrown); Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cormac Ryan (Doon), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister); Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Bob Purcell (Doon), Bryan Nix (Newcastle West). Subs: James Mason (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Kyran O’Donnell (Pallasgreen), Danny O’Leary (Bruff), Cian Casey (Claughaun), Micheal Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore), David Hickey (Murroe-Boher), Dean Kennedy (Claughaun), James Conheady (Crecora-Manister), Seamus Hurley (Mungret St Pauls). Extended panel: David Riordan (Castletown-Ballyagran), Patrick Byrne (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Andrew Shanahan (Ahane), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Conor O’Neill (Ballybrown), Frankie Herr (Effin), Killian Real (Hospital-Herbertstown), Cian Enright (Patrickswell), Gearoid Lynch (Granagh-Ballingarry).