Féile na nGael fever takes hold for Limerick GAA clubs

SIX Limerick sides will compete in the John West Féile na nGael national finals in hurling and camogie which begin this Friday, June 8.

This weekend’s Féile is being held in Connacht, Longford and Westmeath. The 2018 boys hurling tournament will feature 72 host teams, matched with 72 visiting teams. Similarly, in camogie, there are 56 host and visiting team pairings.

Monaleen, Kilmallock and Cappamore will represent Limerick in the hurling tournament, while Newcastle West, Blackrock Effin and St Ailbe’s will participate in the camogie competition.

Monaleen will compete in Division where they will be hosted by Turloughmore of Galway. The city side face Castlegar, of Galway, in their opening group fixture in Turloughmore at 5.45pm on Friday, before taking on Dublin champions Lucan Sarfields later that evening at 7.15pm.

Monaleen’s final group game will be against their host club Turloughmore at 10.45am on Saturday.

Kilmallock compete in Division 3 and will open their campaign against Gort, of Galway, in Gort at 5pm on Friday. Kilmallock face Faythe Harriers, of Wexford, at 6.30pm on Friday, before taking on Kinvara in Kinvara on Saturday morning.

Limerick will also be represented by Cappamore in Division 6, with the East Limerick side facing Tooreen in Tooreen in their opening game on Friday at 5pm, before taking on Carrickmore-Eire Og at 7.15pm that evening and Westport in Westport at 10.45am on Saturday.

In camogie, Limerick champions Newcastle West will compete in Division 1, with their opening game coming against Abbeyknockmoy in Carmore on Friday at 5.45pm. Newcastle West take on Kilrush, of Wexford, at the same venue at 7.15pm before meeting Carnmore at 10am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Division 3, Blackrock Effin take on Oranmore in Oranmore at 5pm on Friday, before facing Conahy at 7.15pm. Blackrock-Effin’s final group game is against Both na Tra in Salthill on Saturday at 10am.

Limerick will be represented by St Ailbe's in Division 7 and begin against Roscommon Gaels in Tulsk at 5.45pm on Friday, before meeting Fermanagh at 7.15pm. St Ailbe’s complete their Group D games against Tulsk at 10am on Saturday. The knock-out stages begin on Saturday afternoon.