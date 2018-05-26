Leeds Utd’s Paudie O’Connor on milestone season and that February call with Stephen Hunt

PAUDIE O’Connor recalls how his agent, the former Republic of Ireland international, Stephen Hunt, reminds him of a phone call between the two last February after the English football transfer window had closed.

The telephone conversation highlighted the fickle nature of life as a rising young professional footballer.

Classy Ballybrown-born centre half O’Connor had been at Leeds Utd for 11 months, playing with the U23s, and was wondering if he should have looked for a move away from Elland Road in the search of first team football.

O’Connor recalled: “Football is such a fickle game that you have to keep your head about you. Obviously, there were times when mine was starting to question myself about whether I was doing things right, whether I could be doing more?

“All these things are flying about in your head if you are not getting the opportunity you feel you should be getting, but I suppose the people around you helps, my agent, my family, my girlfriend, just reassurances that you are doing things right and just give yourself time.

“My agent Stephen Hunt still laughs about it. After I made my senior debut, he reminded me that I have given him a call about the first week in February, the January transfer window had closed and I rang him in a panic wondering what was I doing and he just said to keep my head down, keep doing things right and a chance will come.

“It is patience at the end of the day, but it is whether people have it or not, you see people who are patient for six weeks, but after that they start chucking in the towel and that is when the opportunity vanishes.”

O’Connor’s patience has paid off in spades.

The talented former Kilcornan, Breska Rovers, Regional Utd, and Limerick FC centre half, made his full Leeds debut in their Sky Bet Championship fixture with Sunderland at Elland Road in early April.

The 20-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Leeds recorded a 1-1 draw with Sunderland, who were captained by Republic of Ireland international John O'Shea in front of 30,000 spectators.

“Thomas Christiansen was our manager at the start of the year and there was an FA Cup game away to Newport in early January. He rested a lot of the senior players and gave the academy lads a chance. I wasn't one of them and I was disappointed at that, but I got my head down.

“We had an okay season with the U-23s up to that, but from Christmas on we really kicked on and we went unbeaten in for about 6 or 7 games with the 23s and I had been playing quite well.

“Shortly after the January transfer window closed, Paul Heckingbottom the new manager came in and I got a better vibe off him and shortly after early March he called me into the senior squad full time, so I was training with them every day.

“Then, at the start of April I got my chance, probably through a few injuries, but that is always the case, when a young player gets in it is generally through something like that, suspension or injury.”

O’Connor had been travelling 19th man for Leeds at their away Sky Bet Championship fixture with Fulham before getting the nod to make his debut against Sunderland.

“The manager is quite a relaxed character. He is hands on at the training ground. He pulled me aside after he announced the team for Sunderland game and just said to play my normal game.

“I had been training well and playing with the U23s. There was no big deal about it, that's the type of person he is.

“I was ok. I got home that evening and rang my Mam and Dad. Other than that I was okay. I slept reasonably well. I live with a guy, Tom Pearce, who plays with me as well. The two of us were involved. It helps that you are not on your own.

“My dad, Tom managed to be there, he was in England for work. Listening to the club song 'Marching on Together' as the players are coming out on to the pitch, even sitting in the stands, you nearly get the shivers, the supporters are a crazy bunch and they get behind the team no matter what way they are playing.

"To experience the singing walking out with the team was quite cool. Once the game begins, you don't think about who you are playing, you are playing the game in front of you.

“John O'Shea was playing centre half for Sunderland. Growing up, seeing him play more than 100 times for Ireland, being a centre half as well, I got to mark him from corners as well, twas quite cool for your first game.

“The game finished 1-1. We always expect to win at home. We went behind, got caught with a sucker punch goal, but we could well have won the game.

“The manager pulled me aside after and said I had looked comfortable which was the most important thing on debut, did the simple things well, defended well and didn't give the ball away.

“I played against Preston and then against Aston Villa which was live on Sky.

“I was in the local shop since I got home to Limerick and the first person I met said they were in the local watching the Villa game on TV. The live TV coverage on a Friday night, Villa Park, under lights, gives it more profile. I also played against Barnsley.

“The day after the final game with QPR we travelled to Myanmar for the week. The Leeds Utd owner Andrea Radrizzani has TV rights in the country, so it was promote Leeds Utd and we played two friendlies.

“When the tour was announced there were issues raised about it. At the end of the day football and politics can be kept apart at the same time. We were going over, nothing to do with politics.

“We went over to play football games, raise awareness of Leeds and bring a bit of joy to the people, something I think we did from the reaction of the supporters and FA there.”

O'Connor has another season left on his contract with English giants Leeds.

“Even though I am off for about six weeks, I still had a timetable for where I am each day, what I am doing each day whether it be a swim, a bike session, a mobility session, your rest day, everything is there for you. Even though I am on holidays, I will have something to do.

“Once I come back from holidays on June 1, we have our pre-season programmes to crack on with, so I will be doing that for the month of June and then about June 26 or 27 I will fly back for pre-season, so that is when the fun starts as well.”