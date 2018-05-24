Garryowen player added to Ireland squad for World U20 Championships

A GARRYOWEN FC player has been added to the Ireland U-20 squad for the World Rugby U-20 Championship which kicks-off next week in France.

Jack Daly has been called into the Ireland squad to replace back-row Jack O’Sullivan who suffered a knee injury at training last week.

Garryowen player Daly, from Castleisland, has worn the green jersey at U18 Clubs and Schools.

Garryowen clubman Daly also featured regularly for the Dooradoyle side this season in Division 1A of the Ulster Bank League when the ‘Light Blues’ reached the semi-finals of the competition.

Ireland travel to France on Saturday, with their opening game against the hosts taking place on Wednesday next, May 30, in Perpignan at 8.30pm (Irish time).

They will then face South Africa (Sunday, June 3) and Georgia (Thursday, June 7) in their other Pool C fixtures.

eir Sport will broadcast the games on TV.

Ireland U20 Squad for World Rugby U20 Championship

Forwards

Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster); Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster); Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster); Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)*; Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster); Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster); Jack Daly (Garryowen FC/Munster)*; Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) Captain; Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster); Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster); Joe Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster); James French (UCC/Munster); Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster); Bryan O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)*; Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster); Dan Sheehan (Dublin University FC/Leinster)*

Backs

Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster); Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), Dan Hurley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)*, James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster); Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster); Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)*, Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Jonny Stewart (QUB RFC/Ulster), Peter Sylvester (UCC RFC / Munster)*, Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster), James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) *Denotes uncapped at this level