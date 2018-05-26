Limerick's Anthony Forde set for mammoth Wembley Stadium play-off final

EXCITING Co Limerick winger Anthony Forde will line-out at Wembley Stadium this Sunday afternoon for Rotherham Utd in their mammoth Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final with Shrewsbury Town, Live on Sky Sports Football, 3pm.

The winners of Sunday’s play-off can look forward to playing their football in the Sky Bet Championship next season, in the second tier of English football.

Rotherham moved within 90 minutes of an instant return to the Championship as they beat Scunthorpe to reach Sunday’s League One play-off final.

Ballingarry native Forde, a former student at Colaiste na Trocaire, Rathkeale, is son of Noel and Christine.

Twenty four-year-old Forde joined Rotherham in July 2016 having only previously represented Wolverhampton Wanderers, Scunthorpe United and Walsall in his professional career.

He began his journey in football with hometown club Ballingarry FC as a youngster, but departed for the Midlands in 2009 to join the academy setup at Molineux.

It was at Wolves that he was handed his professional debut featuring in a League Cup tie under manager Mick McCarthy against Northampton Town in August 2011.

A few months later, Forde made his Premier League debut away to Chelsea. The then 18-year-old was handed his first start in England’s top flight against Arsenal at the Emirates the following month when Wolves picked up a point.

Forde appeared 21 times for the Molineux club and took in a loan spell with Scunthorpe United and by this time had been capped by the Republic of Ireland at U19 and U21 level before leaving to join Midlands neighbours Walsall in 2014.