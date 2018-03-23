Limerick players start for Ireland U18 Clubs and Schools team

TWO Limerick-based players have been named on the Ireland U18 Clubs and Schools side in the first of two games against Canada U19 in St Mary’s RFC, Templeville Road tomorrow, Saturday, at 12pm.

Charlie O’Doherty, of Newcastle West RFC and Ard Scoil Na Mhuire, has been named to start the international fixture at scrum-half, while Fionn Flanagan, of Bruff RFC, will line-out at loosehead prop.

Former Shannon and UL-Bohemian head coach Colm Tucker, now provincial talent coach with Connacht is an assistant coach with the Ireland U-18 Clubs and Schools side. Mark Butler is head coach to the side.

Saturday’s game is the first of two matches between the sides, with the second match set for next Wednesday in Donnybrook Stadium.

Ireland U-18 Clubs and Schools v Canada U-19s: Oran McNulty (Bath Academy/Millfield); Jack Hunt (Rockwell College), Hayden Hyde (Harlequins Academy/Cranleigh School), Tommy Downes (CBC), Tom Bacon (Wasps Academy); Michael Cooke (London Irish Academy), Charlie O’Doherty (Newcastle West RFC/Ard Scoil Na Mhuire); Fionn Flanagan (Bruff RFC), Mark Nicholson (Wicklow RFC/Colaiste Chill Mhantain); Paddy McAlpine (Campbell College); Eoin O'Connor (Waterpark RFC/Gaelcholaiste Phortlairge), Cian Prendergast (Newbridge College) Captain; Chris Moore (Beechen Cliff School), Evan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond RFC/Nenagh CBS) , Joshua Dunne (Nottingham Academy/Denstone College). Replacements: Aaron Hennessey (The Arya Project, Scarriff/Ennis), Mark Donnolly (CBC), Liam Winnett (Buccaneers RFC/ Marist College), Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Coláiste Chíaráin), Kieran Booth (Sale), Shane Murphy (Skerries RFC/St Joseph’s Rush), Saul O'Carroll (Buccaneers RFC/Garbally College), Shane Jennings (Ballinasloe RFC/ Garbally College)

