72 Limerick GAA clubs drawn with greyhounds in Annie and Con Kirby Memorial
Kevin Sexton, Arron Bridgeman and Adam Molloy from Knockaderry GAA Club at the Con and Annie Kirby launch
THE 2018 Con and Annie Kirby Memorial flies from the traps in Limerick this Saturday.
The competition, which offers €160,000 in prize money, begins with 72 greyhounds competing over 12 heats, with four to qualify from each heat for the second round.
Each greyhound has been assigned to a Limerick GAA club. The six finalist clubs will share a prize fund of €20,000, with €10,000 and a free fundraising night on offer to the winner.
Sponsored by Noreen and JP McManus in honour of her parents, Con and Annie Kirby – the competition has the biggest prize fund in Ireland after the Irish Greyhound Derby, with a total fund of €160,000.
Furthering the GAA involvement are a number of novel events – Banner Competition on March 24, Colouring Competition March 31, Cic and Puc Fada Competition on April 7, Race April 14, Mascot Parade April 21.
Heat 1: Blue East (Caherline), Rallying Saidso (Gerald Griffins), Burgess Brandy (Knockane), Newinn Blake (Patrickswell), Ballymac Lukaku (Pallasgreen), Macaroon Towser (Knockainey).
Heat 2: Chespirito (Granagh-Ballingarry Camogie), Burgess Paddy (Monagea), Knockbawn Rankin (Effin), Ballyregan Hope (Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Skywalker Tuco (Ahane), Crossfield Will (Newcastle West).
Heat 3: Lemon Shane (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Toolmaker Nica (Kilmallock), Tomahurra Chase (Glin), Hather Scout (Old Christians), Shelone Iso (Athea), Breffini Spartan (Rathkeale).
Heat 4: Pennys Koopa (Adare), Clonbrien Swift (Doon), Minor Mike (Granagh-Ballingarry), Deanridge Boffin (Hospital Handball), Master Jingles (Staker Wallace), Droopys Biker (Knockaderry).
Heat 5: LoughGur Danny (Patrickswell Camogie), Coolvanny Arkle (Caherconlish), Darrig Alainn (Croagh-Kilfinny), Bellmore Jagger (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Uncle Wexford (Ballinacurra Gaels), Cliffords Pick (Mountcollins).
Heat 6: Varra Seamus (Fr Caseys), Slippy Cian (Fedamore), Cabraa Mikey (Oola), Clonbrien Prince (South Liberties), Music Toour Ears (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Cash Is King (Cappamore).
Heat 7: Da Head Hunter (Castletown-Ballyagran), Ballymac Padraig (Hospital-Herbertstown), Vedfield Showman (Croom), Ballycowen Jake (Camogue Rovers), Clounbrane Kerry (Ballysteen), Rocket Heart (Tournafulla).
Heat 8: Riverside Tiger (Adare Camogie), Nice Charmer (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Fahrenheit Daz (Abbey Sarsfields), Ardfert Carmac (Mungret St. Pauls Ladies Football), Dalcash Behold (Askeaton), Beaming Mix Up (Ballylanders).
Heat 9: Droopys Steel (Killeedy), Doggy McDogFace (Ballybrown), Windsor Pa (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Pulgarcito (Blackrock), Boylesport Whiz (Monaleen), Bonus Point (Banogue).
Heat 10: Rural Brae (Crecora), Pennylane Masara (St Senans), Glanmire Dylan (St Kierans), HonTheHill (Mungret St Pauls), Lugs Branno (St Patricks), Greenhill Luke (Galbally).
Heat 11: Ower Boy Bullet (Na Piarsaigh), Toolmaker Maxwel (Murroe-Bother), Beaming Paradise (Claughaun), Blackmillershill (Galtee Gaels), Droopys Davy (Cappagh), Crossfield Yaya (Bruree),
Heat 12: Greenisle Athena (Dromin-Athlacca), Panther (Bruff), Macaroon Cruz (Templeglantine), Toolmaker Craig (Garryspillane), Riadas Nidge (Glenroe), Ballymac Twitter (St Senans Ladies Football).
