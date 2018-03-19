Defeats for Young Munster and UL-Bohs in Ulster Bank League

TWO Limerick clubs had to make-do with losing bonus points from their re-arranged Ulster Bank League fixtures on Bank Holiday Monday.

The games were postponed from the start of the month due to the Beast from the East snowstorm.

In Division 1A, Young Munster saw their five-game winning run ended when succumbing 19-21 in a dramatic finish with Dublin University at College Park.

The defeat is a big blow to six-placed Munsters’ top four hopes as the Greenfields side now sit four points off the play-off positions with just three rounds of fixtures to come.

Meanwhile, a late converted try saw UL-Bohs suffer a 24-17 defeat at home to second-placed Ballynahinch in their rescheduled Division 1B fixture.

Monday's defeat ended UL-Bohs four-game winning run in the Division. The Red, Red Robins now sit two points clear of Ballymena who occupy the relegation play-off position with three series of series to come.

Munsters led the students 12-3 at half-time at College Park. After falling behind to an early penalty goal, the Limerick side rallied with Ger Slattery getting over for a try which Alan Tynan converted.

Munsters’ pulled two scores in front before half-time when Tynan got over for a second try.

However, a try and penalty goal for Dublin University left a single point between the teams in the third quarter, 12-11.

Munsters’ regained the initiative when Tynan crossed for his second try of the game which he converted to help the visitors into a 19-11 lead.

The students weren’t done yet, however, and a late penalty goal brought them to within five points and losing bonus point range of the Limerick side, 14-19.

And the Dublin students claimed a dramatic victory when striking for a converted try in the final minute to seal a nail-biting 21-19 victory.

Meanwhile, UL-Bohemian trailed high-flying Ballynahinch 7-9 at half-time in their re-arranged tie.

The Annacotty side’s first half points came courtesy of a 16th minute Jamie McNamara try which Robbie Bourke converted.

A fourth penalty goal for ‘Hinch shortly after the re-start had the visitors 12-7 to the good.

However, resilient UL-Bohs hit back with a second try at the end of the third quarter, this time from Dara O’Grady, with Bourke again adding the extras for 14-12.

The see-saw nature of the scoring continued, however, when the Ulster side got over for their first try of the game 10 minutes from time to lead 17-14.

Back came UL-Bohs once again and a Robbie Bourke penalty goal hauled the Red, Red Robins level towards the end of normal time.

UL-Bohs looked set to take two points from the game until Ballynahinch struck for a dramatic injury time try which was converted for a 24-17 success.