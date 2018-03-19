Munster's double blow as Tyler Bleyendaal and Duncan Williams out for rest of season

MUNSTER have been dealt a double blow ahead of crucial upcoming Guinness PRO14 and Champions Cup fixtures with confirmation that out-half Tyler Bleyendaal and scrum-half Duncan Williams will miss the rest of the season through injury.

New Zealander Bleyendaal required surgery in a bid to rectify ongoing symptoms with his neck, while Williams underwent surgery after sustaining facial injuries during a training session last week.

Ireland winger Keith Earls became the latest injury concern as he hobbled off late on the Grand Slam-clinching victory over England at Twickenham on Saturday with a knee injury.

The Limerick-man will undergo a scan and require specialist assessment to determine the full extent of the injury.

Following Munster’s defeat against Edinburgh in Murrayfield on Friday night, Simon Zebo (hamstring) and Alex Wootton (hip flexor) will be reviewed by the medical department today, Monday, while Jean Kleyn is following return to play protocols after sustaining a concussion.

Niall Scannell returns to full training this week as he recovers from a rib injury sustained against Glasgow Warriors at the end of February.

Munster face Scarlets in a crucial Guinness Pro14 clash this Saturday at Thomond Park, 5.30pm, before the focus switches to the big Champions Cup quarter-final fixture with Toulon on Easter Saturday.