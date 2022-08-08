Jada Perfume Emporium - from Dubai to Limerick

FRENCH perfumer Francis Kurkdjian once said that "perfume is the art that makes memory speak".

That is certainly the philosophy that Foysal Khan has adapted with his Jada Perfume Emporium in Arthur's Quay.

Foysal started the company in 2016 and specialises in Arabic Oudh perfumes which have grown in popularity in Ireland over the last number of years.

The Limerick man has brought the Al Haramain perfumes and associated companies to Irish and Western markets and gained many fans along the way.

His shop is the only authorised retail and wholesale distributor for the Irish market of their selected fragrances.

The products are available online but they have had a physical presence in Limerick at their kiosk in Arthur's Quay since December 2020.

Demand for the oriental fragrances is rapidly growing and it is easy to see why thanks to their unique ingredients and fragrances.

Each product is different but they all feature natural ingredients and are alcohol free, which is obvious from their scents.

The scents are soft and don't overpower the senses like some other brands, the trail they leave behind is sweet while not being too much.

Hours after trying the perfumes, the smell is still as apparent as it was when it was first sprayed with the products reacting to the natural pigments in the skin.

The perfumes are sourced in Dubai and are a hugely popular brand there, with people preferring their soft scents over more overpowering options.

Foysal enjoys business from repeat customers who have discovered the perfumes and then shared them with family and friends who in turn have become loyal customers.

Jada Perfume Emporium is located on the ground floor of Arthur's Quay Shopping Centre in Limerick city.

