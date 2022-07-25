Celebrate this summer with Tara Irish Clothing’s Summer Sale on Irish sweaters!

This year, July is the month of the best sales!

This summer, Tara Irish Clothing, a brand well-known for its high-quality, traditional clothing, is celebrating by offering up to 30% off the clothing during the entire month of July.

Since summer is the perfect way to prepare your wardrobe for the cold months of autumn and winter, Tara Irish Clothing offers high-quality Irish sweaters made of 100% wool that will not only make you look stylish but also last for a long time without losing their original charm.

Why Irish sweaters?

Wearing an Irish sweater is an easy way to celebrate your heritage day by day. Apart from being knit using authentic Aran stitching just as the ones the locals of the Aran Islands knit, they are also made with the finest locally sourced merino wool, which makes them warm, and lightweight.

An Irish sweater is the right garment to wear throughout the entire year in the unpredictable Irish climate. It also makes a wonderful gift for any of your close friends who live abroad, whether they are a part of the diaspora or just someone you care about and want to give them a keepsake that will remind them of you and your culture.

Why Tara Irish Clothing?

Tara Irish Clothing effectively combines the traditional with the modern whilst catering for the chic and contemporary individual. It has made its mission to provide the customer with locally sourced Celtic Knitwear that reflect Ireland and its culture so that everyone, Irish or not, can enjoy the quality, classic and modern designs. An online outlet with a large selection

of Irish sweaters, cardigans, tweed caps, as well as many accessories reflecting Celtic heritage, including scarves, throws, and blankets for your house.

If you've owned an Irish sweater for a while, this might be the best time to uplift it. Every Irishman's wardrobe must include a classic crew neck sweater, but you should also be open to new styles and combinations. Tara Irish Clothing has a new collection of modern colors and designs you won’t be able to find in any other stores such as wine-colored ponchos with

rolled collars or teal zipper cardigans.

Want to make the most of the sales?

Almost all of the Irish sweaters from both the men’s and the women’s collection are on sale for the entire month of July. Want to save up to 30% per order? Just select the favorite items and place an order until July 31st!