29 Oct 2022

JOB ALERT: Exciting job opportunities with Tulloch Developments

27 Oct 2022 2:32 PM

Tulloch Developments Ltd. is a family company, with a history spanning three generations and almost 40 years.

It is Shetland’s largest marine and civil engineering contractor with a diverse range of works across all industries. We can offer our employees exciting and challenging work opportunities through a variety of projects we undertake.

Jobs and Careers

Tulloch Developments is a busy and successful company, with many major contracts underway at any time. This being the case, we often require new staff.

We are currently recruiting for the following positions:

  • Shuttering Joiner/Concrete Operative - We are looking to recruit concrete operatives to work as part of a team on different jobs. Experience in joinery, concrete shuttering, mixing, placement and finishing is essential. We will also consider less experienced candidates for trainee positions. Good rates of pay and overtime available.
  • Full/Part time crane driver
  • Slinger/signaller/banks man
  • Ground workers/tar works

Please contact our office for more details: info@tullochdev.co.uk

