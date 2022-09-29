Great Pink Run: 'If you are in doubt get it checked out,' advises Limerick's Juliette O'Connell

Juliette O’Connell, from Limerick, was 41 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. She spoke to Lili Lonergan ahead of this year’s Great Pink Run

Juliette O'Connell, from Limerick, was 41 years old when she was diagnosed with HER2 positive breast cancer in 2012.

There was never a history of breast cancer in Juliette's family, so the news came as a huge shock.

“I was only 41 and it was a huge shock. I went in that morning for the mammogram without a care in the world. Then they said I needed an ultrasound and I just went with the flow. Then I needed a biopsy and when they said that, I didn't even question it. Cancer didn't enter my head until the consultant told me I had it, and I looked at her as if she had 10 heads, I just couldn't believe she was telling me this and I kept saying to her I'm not sick, I don't feel sick,” says Juliette.

A keen cyclist, Juliette says that year of her life, from 2011 going into 2012, was the healthiest and fittest she had ever felt, with plans to take part in the Wicklow 200 with her brother while also training for the Ring of Kerry marathon.

Juliette admits she was never breast aware, or self-examined, but when a rash on her collarbone wouldn't go away, she decided to inquire about it whilst bringing her sick son to the GP one day.

“The rash itself wasn't itchy, or sore to touch, but when I exercised or sweated, the rash would appear. When I put Sudocreme on it, it would die down, but in hindsight I should've gotten it checked earlier.

“So when I showed the doctor, she didn't seem overly worried about it but told me she was sending me for a mammogram. I waited three months for the mammogram, because they felt it wasn't urgent; I mean I had no weight loss, I wasn't sick, I didn't look sick in any way.”

Juliette subsequently went through treatment, surgery and radiotherapy.

PHOTO: Maura O'Sullivan, BCI Patient Supporter, and Juliette O'Connell, BCI outreach coordinator, are all smiles at the Limerick launch of the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Great Pink Run 2022' due to take place nationwide from October 9 to 16

Having worked with Breast Cancer Ireland since 2018 on the outreach coordinators programme and the education awareness programme, Juliette covers the Munster area. She gives talks in secondary schools to TY, 5th and 6th year students along with teachers and staff and also offers talks in the community.

With a huge support group around her, Juliette is hoping to make it to Dublin for the Great Pink Run in October, but if not, she will be doing it within her community with her own 'pink army' around her!

Juliette is 10 years free from cancer this year and advises anyone who feels something is not normal for them, to get it checked out.

“No one is exempt from this. Knowing the signs and symptoms and knowing what your own normal is so important.

“If anything shows up different, no matter how small or insignificant you may think it is, always go and get everything checked out. Never feel silly, and don't ever be dismissed for being too young, there is no age limit to breast cancer!”



The Great Pink Run has seen participants from 36 countries take part to date.

It returns in a physical and a virtual sense this year – allowing people to take part either by participating in their own local communities by walking, running or jogging 10k or 5k any time between October 9 and 16, or alternatively for those who prefer the fun of a live group event, they can attend either of the large-scale physical Great Pink Run events taking place in Dublin on Sunday 9th October, or in Kilkenny on Sunday, October 16.

Participation in the Great Pink Run event is easy – simply register to take part at www.greatpinkrun.ie, gather your tribe by encouraging your friends and family to do the same, then attend either of the live events* in Dublin or Kilkenny or alternatively do your individual or group run, walk, scoot, wheel or cycle in your own community during the week of the national event (9th-16th October 2022) – and be sure to share and tag your photos, and videos across social media platforms using hashtags #greatpinkrun, #GPR2022 or #gatheryourtribe

Follow ongoing event updates on Instagram @Greatpinkrun and @BreastCancerIreland or on Twitter @BreastCancerIre

*10k event in Dublin starts at 1pm, 5k event starts at 2pm on October 9

*10k event in Kilkenny starts at 12 noon, 5k event starts at 12.45pm on October 16