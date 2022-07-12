The next best thing to being there! All-Ireland Final Big Screen at TUS Gaelic Grounds!

Limerick GAA and Limerick City and County Council team up to bring you a Family Friendly Big Screen event for the All-Ireland Final.

Limerick hurling fans not heading to Croke Park for the All-Ireland Hurling Final on Sunday 17 July will be flocking to TUS Gaelic Grounds instead, as details have been announced for a big screen to show the match in Limerick GAA Headquarters.

Presented by Limerick GAA in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, there is no place better to show your support for Limerick’s hurling heroes than at the Big Screen at TUS Gaelic Grounds and help create a magical atmosphere that only happens on All-Ireland Final Sundays.

With gates opening at 2pm there will be live music and DJs cranking up the crowd in the lead up to the throw in at 3.30pm.

This is an event for all ages.

Tickets are on sale from just €10 booking fee at Ticketmaster.ie from 9am on Thursday July 7, 2022.

Family tickets are €25 for two adults and three children with €5 for each additional child.

Under 16s must be accompanied.

