04 May 2022

Leading tech company to change name and the way business is done

Leading tech company to change name and the way business is done

04 May 2022 3:01 PM

Procad an Autodesk Platinum Partner is Ireland’s leading provider of design and engineering software solutions, offering software sales, implementation, training, consultancy and product support. 

Following the acquisition of Procad in June 2021 the company will now rebrand to Symetri Ireland this July. This partnership will provide customers with more technology and expertise within the full Autodesk portfolio, resulting in leading edge solutions for customers operating within the Manufacturing, Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure industries. 

Symetri part of Addnode Group operates globally with offices in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Ireland, Germany, the UK and the US has 950+ consultants and technical specialists defining, implementing, and supporting Autodesk products across all industry sectors.

The acquisition of Procad by Symetri ensures customers will benefit from an increase in the breadth of skills Symetri offer with access to a wider range of technologies, including Symetri’s own in-house developed solutions such as Naviate, Sovelia and CQ Flexmon.

The company works closely with leading Architects, Contractors, and Consultants across the construction industry, ensuring they get the most out of their software investments. Also specialised in the Product Design and Manufacturing industry, the company works with leading national and multi-national organisations to design, create and deliver world class products and services.

Cormac Lyons, CEO says “We see a positive future for our customers and employees as Symetri Ireland continues to invest in the development of new technologies and new markets in Europe and in the US. Our current challenge will be to attract qualified talent and fill the many new roles in Symetri Ireland that will be announced in the coming months”. 

Join Cormac and his team on May 26th for an exciting live virtual event, where these latest technologies will be showcased by industry experts.

The theme of this free event is “The Digital Evolution – Staying Competitive”, whereby users will see a range of topics from BIM 360 Data Analytics, Naviate Gemini, Revit with Naviate, Modular in BIM as well as Sustainability in design, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Excellent prizes to be won on the day. 

Other exciting events in addition to this partnership, include Procad/Symetri Ireland’s sponsorship of the WorldSkills Ireland competition. As part of Procad’s sponsorship, they are offering all future and current users free registration for their upcoming Autodesk Fusion 360 webinar series.

Ray O’Mahony, Technical Manager at Procad says “we employ a team of technical specialists that are the best in their field, so we are honoured to lend our experience and knowledge to inspire the next generation of skilled young people in schools and universities across Ireland.” 

Lots of positive changes happening for the Limerick based company with new jobs being created for the region. Being part of the global Symetri team allows the company to participate and influence the future development of products and services to an ever-expanding customer base

Delivering a world class service across multiple industries is the way forward for the Limerick based company. Being part of the global Symetri organisation allows the Irish technical team to participate and influence the future development of products and services to an ever-expanding customer base – more to come on this! 

For further information please visit www.procad.ie or email sales@procad.ie 

