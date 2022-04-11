ALERT: Looking for a better work-life balance? Irish nurses in high-demand Down Under

Are you thinking about nursing, in Australia? Tempted to take the plunge, but still looking for a little more information before you make that leap?

If you’re looking for a place that is welcoming, exciting, safe and innovative then Australia is the place to be…the typical Australian value of mateship makes it one of the friendliest places in the world. This is the perfect place to meet new people, make new friends and enjoy experiences that will become cherished memories.

We know, we’re famous for welcoming all four seasons in a day sometimes, but we also enjoy drenchings of sunshine throughout not only summer but autumn and spring and our winters are a walk in the park in comparison!

With a continent nearly as large as Europe, explore our enormous landscape, immerse yourself in its colourful history and diverse culture, and choose your own adventure whilst experiencing first-hand the world-class facilities, technology and conditions Australia has to offer.

From bustling cities with action-packed calendars to coastal locations where you get the best of both worlds to exploring the regional and remote areas that not many people get to experience.

On top of that, Australia offers lucrative pay rates for international nurses with a large range of incentives - both to get here and ongoing. Nurses, in particular, are in very high demand in Australia thanks to rapid population growth, and our governments' commitment to Covid recovery.

Through a working holiday, you can play as much as you work: pick your own shifts and work on your own schedule. The rest of the time is yours to explore!

If you are looking to advance your career and have a better quality of life for yourself and your family, then sponsorship is a great option that we can work with you to achieve - either through our network of agencies so you maintain flexibility and choice or directly with any of our wonderful facility clients.

Australian Nursing Agency Network makes it easy for you to get here with our gal on the ground, Sarah, who has just returned from Australia and knows ALL the tips and tricks. Once you are on your way, you can work practically anywhere in Australia through our family of agencies in all the best locations!

For more information or to take the next step on your journey please contact Sarah Dalton on 085 8266569 or visit australiannursingagency.com.au.

*Sponsored Content