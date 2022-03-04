These two Limerick women have transformed their lives with over 12 stone of weight-loss between them!

Maria Dwane, 45, is a stay-at-home mom. She lives in Limerick, with her husband Ken & 2 kids – Kaylum 23 , Millie 14. Maria is a target member of Martina Nash’s Slimming World class, South Court Hotel, Limerick.
“After the last family holiday in 2019, embarrassed and ashamed on the aeroplane I had to ask the airhostess for a belt extender. This was the final straw for me, I knew I had to do something about my weight as it had spiralled out of control, at that point I knew something had to change!
A few days later on the beach we met people we knew, embarrassed by my weight I felt like their eyes were looking me up and down. I knew this was the last year that my weight was ever going to make me feel like this.
Taking the first step:
September 2019, I joined Anita’s Slimming world Corbally, my friend also joined; this was a great support to me at this time as I was so nervous walking through the doors. Everyone was so kind, I felt at ease within a few minutes.
Standing on the scales for the first time in years, when I saw my actual weight (19st 12lbs) I was in shock.
Week on week as I saw the scales drop lower and lower, getting to the next stone down gave me so much hope on my weight loss journey. I knew this was achievable, it took me years to put the weight on, but it wasn’t going to take weeks to lose. Over the first 12 months I lost 6st which gave me the encouragement I needed.
I didn’t let the pandemic get in my way. During the lockdown I kept going to Slimming World (pay & weigh) with my consultant John Kelly (South Court hotel Limerick). He was a great support system to me and we always had great fun during the zoom classes which really helps to keep our spirits high. By the end of the first lockdown, I came back with 19lbs down and got my 7.5st, 8st & 8.5st awards, I was buzzing. By the second lockdown I was down 10lbs and when classes resumed, I was down 7lbs, total loss 9st 7lbs (Target achieved)
Nowadays I can be found in the kitchen batch cooking Slimming World recipes. My friends always joke saying I should open my own restaurant! I have a newfound love for foods, just healthier options. Now I can have all the foods I love without the guilt.
I have been a target member for 2 years now, I am the happiest and most confident I have ever been. My friends were so impressed with my weight loss that they have joined Slimming World too! I am supporting them on their journey, helping them with recipes and food optimizing.
I am so happy to be able to help them as my friend Tina helped me when we both started. I have made a lot of great friend on my journey. My new Slimming World consultant Martina, South Court Hotel Limerick is extremely supportive, encouraging me to put myself forward for things I would have never done. I am so grateful for my Slimming World family.
Slimming world has most definitely changed my life for the better, the only thing I regret is not doing it sooner. I am so determined now that nothing will ever get the way of my Slimming world journey!”
Maria’s top tip: Always keep a food journal & go to classes.
Joanne Buckey also attends Slimming World classes in Caherconlish, Co. Limerick.
“In the new year of January 2020, I decided to join my local slimming world group as I really wanted to loose weight. On January 8th, my daughter and I weighed in for the first time.To say I got a shock was an understatement. My journey had begun. My first week shopping I couldn't help but notice the colour and variety in the trolley. We got ideas and recipes from other members at the Slimming World meetings. Everything was going great, I had a stone lost and then came lockdown. Covid 19 had hit the world. I had 2 choices, to go back to old ways or stick to the plan. Martina was always encouraging with her motivation in the WhatsApp group and the Facebook page.
I would still weigh-in every Wednesday and send on my weight loss. Some weeks I would stay the same weight but | never lost heart and kept going. Group reopened on the 12th of August and I had lost 17lbs during lockdown. My target weight was in sight. On September 30th 2020 I reached my target. In 10 months I lost 3stone 1.5lbs. On September 30th 202, I became a diamond member. I maintained my weight for a year. Something I had never done before in my other attempts at losing weight. I still go and weigh-in at Martina’s group. The confidence I have got from Martina's Slimming World has been amazing. I'm exercising a couple of times a week with a week between running and walking. This has been the best thing I have ever done for myself.”
Martina Nash’s Slimming World class has brought confidence to many women like Maria and Joanne on their weightloss journeys.
Martina runs classes Wednesday mornings & evenings in Caherconlish, Millennium Centre and on Thursday mornings, afternoons & evenings in the Great National South Court Hotel, Raheen. Call Martina for more information on 089-4079264 or on their Facebook page.
* Sponsored content
Peter Ward, C4SC, Pat Nolan, organiser, Valerie Dunne, C4SC and Eddie Radcliffe, Kinsella's Bar, Thomondgate. | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.