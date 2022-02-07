Search

07 Feb 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Feb 2022 9:00 AM

WHAT NEXT dance festival returns in-person to its home at Dance Limerick, John’s Square, from February 10 to 12 2022.

The festival brings exciting artists from Ireland and Europe to Limerick City for a vibrant and fresh programme of performances and interactions.

The packed three-day programme features events for all ages and interests, including public performances, workshops, and Artists’ Talks. Shows take place indoors and out, as well as in schools, and feature a range of free and paid options. 

A very special, site-specific performance in John’s Square called Nothing Accidental In This Big Dance, by choreographer Mary Nunan, kicks off the festival on Thursday 10 February. Six dancers move and interact with this ever-changing environment, adding an element of excitement for the audience.

Other local Limerick artists featured include Isabella Oberländer (Glisten), Tobi Omoteso (AYE), and Angie Smalis (Moloney, in collaboration with Colin Gee), alongside Yulia Arsen (Plastic Bag), Zoë Ashe-Browne (Flux and The Space Between Us), Philippe Kratz (Open Drift), Elysia McMullen and Luisa Schmitz (Bill and Fred), and Alexandros Vardaxoglou & Dafin Antoniadou (Vanishing Point).

Why not discover dance in 2022, at WHAT NEXT dance festival from February 10 – 12.

Tickets available at www.dancelimerick.ie

*Sponsored Content

 

