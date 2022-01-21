Millennium Hair Restoration Clinic - offering life changing, confidence building services with great success

Search

21 Jan 2022

Millennium Hair Restoration Clinic, located in Cork City, has been offering life changing, confidence building services with great success since opening its doors.

It boasts a staff with over fifty years of shared experience who are experts in their respective fields. From the moment you enter the front door for your very first consultation to your last after care appointment, this clinic exudes comfort, style and confidentiality.

For everything in between, you can expect to be treated with the highest quality service, with knowledgeable consultants guiding you every step of the way.

They offer a wide range of treatments including but not limited to hair transplants, both surgical and non-surgical, laser hair regrowth therapy, scalp micro pigmentation and a vast array of trichological treatments.

You are first brought in for a consultation. This process is very thorough and comprehensive and acts as a basis for treatments going forward. Here is where you and your consultant will cover an expansive range of possible treatments, lifestyle changes and aftercare to ensure you receive the best service and achieve the best possible results whilst managing expectations.

They flaunt an array of treatments available for all types of skin and scalp conditions, treatments available for psoriasis, thinning hair and hair loss, alopecia and much more.

The consultants at Millennium have had amazing results with all of their treatments and have gathered a staggering client base as a result, you need only look as far as their website to see glowing reviews and amazing before and after photos showcasing not only a change in the physical condition of the hair and scalp but also in the confidence and self esteem levels oozing from their very happy customers.

To book a consultation all you need to do is visit their user-friendly website HERE or give them a call on 087 7176296 and begin your journey.

*Sponsored Content

Most Popular

