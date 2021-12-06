Your home vegetable garden made easy

The production of eco-friendly and organic food becomes more and more popular. Healthier and tastier vegetables that are free of chemicals are one of the reasons that inspire us while planning a vegetable garden. Low cost of seeds, the desire to tackle a new role of a gardener, and unlimited access to crunchy, delicious veggies are some of the motives for and advantages of setting up vegetable beds.

Where and how should you set up a vegetable garden?

A vegetable garden needs to be as practical as possible. It should not be located far away from the kitchen. You should be able to get greens for your dinner in no time. It should not be set up next to a street or garage door. Vegetables prefer sunny sites. Crop plants grow well on sites with south, south-west, and south-east exposition. Avoid the vicinity of tall trees that cast shade and absorb water and minerals from the ground. A vegetable garden should have its own water source or lie close t o one. A long distance to a tap proves to be tiring during frequent watering.

The arrangement of plants in the garden

The bed plan is another key factor. Rows are the golden standard here, yet square or rectangular patches would work just fine. Do not forget about the proper arrangement of vegetables according to their height. Whenever and wherever possible, the tall plants should be planted in the background, the medium tall ones in the middle, and the low growing species at the front. That way all of them will get their dose of sunlight. The density of the plantings is equally important. Plants that grow too close to each other cannot develop well, are prone to diseases, and produce small yield. Before sowing and planting your vegetables, we recommend reading more about two magical terms: intercropping and allopathy. Both will help you a great deal in your organic farming.

How to protect your vegetables?

The vegetable garden should be separated from the rest of the garden with a low net, wooden or other fence. The optimal height of the fence is between 100 and 120 centimetres. Apart from practical aspects (i.e., protection of the crops from children and animals), it gives you a great opportunity to decorate your garden. Edgings, palisades, tunnels, pergolas, and boxes offer endless possibilities of creating a green oasis that encompasses crop production.

What to sow and plant in a vegetable garden?

Beginning gardeners should start with the easiest-to-grow veggies that tolerate little faults and errors of the grower. We recommend buying carrot, parsley, French bean, squash, courgette, dill, rocket, radish, and lettuce seeds in the first year. Apart from those annuals, invest some money in perennial vegetables: horse radish, rhubarb, lovage, mint, and winter onion. To enjoy quality, healthy crops, use pest repelling and at the same time ornamental plants. Those include pot and French marigold, dahlia, lavender, nasturtium, and various herbs. Vegetable and flower seeds with a proven, high germination rate can be found here:

