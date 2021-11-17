3 For 3 raises over €30,000 for symptomatic breast unit in University Hospital Limerick
After being absent last year, 3 For 3 again ran its city centre event, and despite the wet and windy weather conditions a great turnout was achieved.
Hundreds of people walked the city’s three bridges to raise awareness of breast cancer and also generate funds for the Symptomatic Breast Unit in University Hospital Limerick (UHL).
In excess of €30,000 has been raised for the Breast Unit, which will go towards updating the treatment room and purchasing new equipment for the operating theatre.
Caroline Moloney - who started the walk as her way of "giving back", having received outstanding care from the symptomatic breast unit in UHL - said, "Sincere thanks to everyone who donated and supported the event, also the Civil Defence, Gardai, Limerick City Council and all the volunteers. Without them it would not have been the success it was. It is overwhelming the support received and we are already looking forward to next year."
For more information, please contact: Sarah Moloney, 061-413778, Hook & Ladder, 7 Sarsfield Street, Limerick
