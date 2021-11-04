Exciting new opportunity for aspiring creative producers in the mid-west

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board is delighted to continue its partnership with Innovate Limerick through Film in Limerick with the announcement of an impressive new training programme for aspiring creative producers.

This is one of many Further Education and Training initiatives designed to help enhance the local film industry in the Mid-West, and prepare up-and-coming producers for employment.

A Creative Producer is someone who likes to kick-start the creative process by identifying a worthwhile idea for a film or TV project. They then go on to develop the idea and bring a team together to bring the project forward and help make it a reality.

Introduction to Creative Producing for Film is a 5-month part-time programme that will take place on Monday and Wednesday evenings, with some Saturday workshop sessions.

This is fully-funded and will give would-be creative producers who have an interest in working on TV series and feature films the chance to showcase and develop their talents.

Learners will be led by Oscar winning producer John McDonnell whose credits include ‘Vivarium’ starring Jesse Eisenberg and Irish language film ‘Arracht’.

The programme is now open for applications and will focus on crucial production skills including script-editing, funding schemes for shorts and first features, budgeting and scheduling, production, legal issues, distribution, preparing projects for financing,

introduction to film makers and pitching, to name just a few.

It will also feature input from over 30 film industry professionals who will guest tutor throughout the programme, sharing their knowledge and expertise on both the creative and business sides of film and TV.

Paul Patton, Director of Further Education and Training, with Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board said:

“With the ETB’s significant role in skills training as well as the socio-economic and cultural life of the region, we are delighted to continue to support Film in Limerick on this producing training programme.

"It will offer a further opportunity to grow and enhance the production skills base in the region.”

So if you have a passion for film and TV and would like to forge a career for yourself as a Creative Producer, then this could be the programme for you.

Not only will you gain a foundation in the script-to-screen process, you will also acquire the skills needed to produce a funded short at a high level.

This will place you in a strong position to prepare your own projects for financing, work in a production company or further your learning.

Those of you interested in applying for this new training programme can attend a pre-course webinar on Friday 12th November at 1pm.

Afterwards interested applicants will be invited to attend an interview prior to the course commencing.

For all information, go to learningandskills.ie/film or email film@limerick.ie with any queries.

