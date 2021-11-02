Cosmetic surgery - buyer beware brought to you by HOMS Assist

Cosmetic surgery has seen a surge in popularity and with the increase in demand, there is also a growing concern as to the number of people who are carrying out cosmetic surgery without suitable qualifications or expertise.

HOMS Assist has seen a marked increase in the number of clients seeking legal advice as a result of unsatisfactory outcomes following cosmetic surgery.

Cosmetic surgery includes surgery such as eyelid surgery, facelifts, hair-transplant surgery, liposuction, tummy tucks, nose jobs, laser eye surgery, and breast augmentation.

Precautionary steps to take when considering cosmetic surgery

There is a higher risk of the procedure going wrong if the surgery is administered by an inexperienced or unqualified practitioner. A good cosmetic surgeon will be suitably qualified, take a detailed medical history including a list of allergies, outline the risks, give you time to reconsider with a cooling off period, and carry out the procedure with due care and proper skill.

It is still a case of ‘buyer beware’. Do your research and make a fully informed and considered decision.

It is advisable to:

Check qualifications. You are solely responsible for checking the qualifications of the person conducting the surgery. The Irish Medical Council and Irish Association of Plastic Surgeons maintain a list of qualified cosmetic and plastic surgeons. Check these registers before undergoing treatment.

Research the procedure, types of medication, equipment, medical devices and implants use so that you are aware of any known potential adverse reactions.

Ensure the practitioner has a fixed location, such as a clinic, to assist with aftercare.

Check what medical services can be provided to you in the event of emergency care being required during surgery.

Make sure you understand the consent form and any waiver before signing.

Make sure your practitioner is suitably insured for the specific procedure.

What to do if you are unhappy

If a procedure goes wrong, it can have a devastating impact, leading to physical, emotional and financial suffering. Instead of seeing the results that you envisaged, you might be left with severe pain, scarring, lack of symmetry, infection, partial vision loss, blindness, burning around the eyes and dryness of eyes- depending on the procedure undertaken.

It is important to act quickly and seek advice if you think that you have received negligent treatment. Generally, cosmetic negligence cases have a strict two-year time limit from the alleged negligence within which cases may be brought.

HOMS Assist have over fifty years of experience in personal injury claims, including cosmetic negligence claims. For information or advice, you can contact one of our experienced advisors who will be happy to assist you.

Aine McSweeney, Solicitor

Email: aine.mcsweeney@homsassist.ie

Phone: 061 758728

HOMS Assist acts for private clients in all types of litigation, medical negligence, conveyancing, family law, wills and probate as part of Holmes O’Malley Sexton LLP.

*In contentious business, a solicitor may not calculate fees or other charges as a percentage or proportion of any award or settlement

*Sponsored Content