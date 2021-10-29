Five properties with stunning home office space brought to you by MyHome.ie

These homes are perfect for those adapting to the ‘new normal’
With many of us adjusting to the “new normal” of working from home, these five well sized properties are ideal for workers who are looking for a quiet space in the home.
39 Inis Mor, Fr Russell Road, Limerick
This gorgeous property, located in a quiet residential cul de sac and on a corner site, is a perfect family home. Originally built as a five bed, it now incorporates ample space for a home office.
Description: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached house
Price: €395,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Limerick
Contact: 061 418 000
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS HOUSE ON MYHOME.IE
Willow House, Barnakyle, Patrickswell, Co Limerick
Positioned towards the end of a quiet residential cul de sac, this property offers all the peace and quiet of a rural location yet is just a stone’s throw away from all major amenities. A large office space with plenty of natural light would brighten your days while you work from home.
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached house
Price: €445,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Limerick
Contact: 061 418 000
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS HOUSE ON MYHOME.IE
6 Cragaun, Fr Russell Road, Raheen, Limerick
This exceptionally well-maintained detached family home is situated in a mature and popular residential area off the Fr. Russell Road with all services and amenities close by. The large office will give you peace and quiet in what could be a busy family home.
Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached house
Price: €450,000
Seller: de Courcy Estate Agents
Contact: 061 415 188
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS HOUSE ON MYHOME.IE
76 Silverbrook, Corbally, Limerick
This is a spacious, bright, modern property which is in excellent condition throughout. Large garden spaces surround the house, while the office space is large with excellent natural lighting.
Description: Four bedroom, two bath Semi-Detached house
Price: €245,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: 061 413 511
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS HOUSE ON MYHOME.IE
Graigue, Adare, Limerick
Ideally situated in this sought-after residential area, this four-bed property is close to all of the excellent amenities that Adare has to offer. There is a separate detached office to the rear of the house which would be perfect for the home worker.
Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached house
Price: €550,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: 061 413 511
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS HOUSE ON MYHOME.IE
*Sponsored Content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.