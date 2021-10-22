Search

22/10/2021

Four superb homes near the Shannon brought to you by MyHome.ie

These stunning homes are close to the Shannon river and estuary

Four superb homes near the Shannon brought to you by MyHome.ie

Ballycuggaran House, Ballycuggaran, Killaloe, Co. Clare MORE DETAILS BELOW

Reporter:

Reporter

The River Shannon is the longest river in Ireland and boasts magnificent scenery along its length. These four homes in both Clare and Limerick are within easy access to either the river or its estuary, and represent great value for the discerning buyer.

Ballycuggaran House, Ballycuggaran, Killaloe, Co. Clare

This remarkable four-bed period property is made up of a stone-built hunting lodge and coach house which is a self-contained residence, and dates back to 1720. A truly special property on the market close to the River Shannon.

Description: Four-bedroom, one bath detached home
Price: €625,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Talbot
Contact: 067-31496
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON MYHOME.IE

Deelish, Foynes, Co. Limerick

Deelish is an exceptional and generously appointed four-bed residence located just a short distance from the coastal town of Foynes and the Shannon Estuary. It boasts large gardens and will be in high demand among buyers.

Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached home
Price: €449,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Stack
Contact: 068-32087
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON MYHOME.IE 

Killacolla, Glin, Co Limerick

Located on the banks of the Shannon Estuary, this three-bed home is full of distinctive character and is located on a large, wooded 1.18 acre site.

Description: Three bedroom, one bath detached house
Price: €179,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Stack
Contact: 068-32087
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON MYHOME.IE   

405 Harveys Quay, Limerick City, Limerick

This four-bed penthouse duplex apartment is the epitome of urban living in the heart of Limerick city, directly overlooking the River Shannon with unrestricted views.

Description: Four bedroom, two bath apartment
Price: €300,000
Seller: Property Partners de Courcy O’Dwyer
Contact: 061-410410
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON MYHOME.IE

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media