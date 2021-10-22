Four superb homes near the Shannon brought to you by MyHome.ie

Ballycuggaran House, Ballycuggaran, Killaloe, Co. Clare MORE DETAILS BELOW
The River Shannon is the longest river in Ireland and boasts magnificent scenery along its length. These four homes in both Clare and Limerick are within easy access to either the river or its estuary, and represent great value for the discerning buyer.
Ballycuggaran House, Ballycuggaran, Killaloe, Co. Clare
This remarkable four-bed period property is made up of a stone-built hunting lodge and coach house which is a self-contained residence, and dates back to 1720. A truly special property on the market close to the River Shannon.
Description: Four-bedroom, one bath detached home
Price: €625,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Talbot
Contact: 067-31496
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON MYHOME.IE
Deelish, Foynes, Co. Limerick
Deelish is an exceptional and generously appointed four-bed residence located just a short distance from the coastal town of Foynes and the Shannon Estuary. It boasts large gardens and will be in high demand among buyers.
Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached home
Price: €449,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Stack
Contact: 068-32087
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON MYHOME.IE
Killacolla, Glin, Co Limerick
Located on the banks of the Shannon Estuary, this three-bed home is full of distinctive character and is located on a large, wooded 1.18 acre site.
Description: Three bedroom, one bath detached house
Price: €179,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Stack
Contact: 068-32087
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON MYHOME.IE
405 Harveys Quay, Limerick City, Limerick
This four-bed penthouse duplex apartment is the epitome of urban living in the heart of Limerick city, directly overlooking the River Shannon with unrestricted views.
Description: Four bedroom, two bath apartment
Price: €300,000
Seller: Property Partners de Courcy O’Dwyer
Contact: 061-410410
TAP HERE TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON MYHOME.IE
Pictured enjoying the Ride a Flying Fish VR experience at the Hunt Museum Limerick were TJ Hickey and Caoimhe Doherty of Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh. Picture: Alan Place
King John's Castle and Bunratty Castle & Folk Park will host a variety of Halloween-themed events over the mid-term | PICTURES: Brian Arthur
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.