Leading voluntary service Limerick Social Service Council (LSSC) helping local community for 50+ years

The aim of the service is to provide a professional, accessible and timely counselling and psychotherapy service to adults and adolescents (14years and older) in Limerick City and county when they are in need of support. The service is offered mainly in LSSC center at Upper Henry St, Limerick City and also in Kilmallock and Newcastlewest.

All counsellors and psychotherapists are professionally qualified and highly experienced practitioners who participate in ongoing professional development.

There are two referral pathways to access counselling and psychotherapy service at LSSC:

1. Referrals through Tusla Child and Family Agency

2. Referral from HSE network 8 area (Galvone, Ballinacurra, Markets 1 and 2)

Clients referred through these pathways are requested to provide a small donation, in order to contribute to the overall running of the counselling and psychotherapy service at LSSC. This donation will be agreed at the initial assessment appointment.

For those accessing the service through either of these referral pathways, no donation will be sought where there is genuine financial difficulty.

How to make an appointment:

You are welcome to contact them directly by phone 06 131 4111 (open from 9am to 5pm) or by email (dave.quilty@lssc.ie or counselling@lssc.ie) or complete the LSSC counselling referral form (found here) to submit a self-referral or a third party referral. Referrals will be acknowledged by post, email or phone.

Please note that the LSSC counselling service is not a 24-hour or emergency service. The phone and email service are not accessed outside of office hours.

