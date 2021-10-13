Great gift ideas at upcoming Craft Fair in Limerick village

Clare Crafts Association will once again host a craft fair in the Castle Oaks Hotel, Castleconnell, on Sunday, October 24th and Monday, October 25th.

For the two days, the hotel will be home to an impressive range of handmade crafts from Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and further afield.

The 20 plus stalls will include ceramics, soap, glass, woodturning & preserves to name just a few and most importantly all are handcrafted.

With Christmas now fast approaching this is the ideal opportunity to pick up some gifts for loved ones or maybe just a special something for yourself!

The talent of the crafters will amaze you and the beautiful setting of the hotel in its autumnal glory makes it an ideal destination to spend a couple of hours, surrounded by beauty both inside and out.

The event is open to the public from 11am-5pm on both Sunday, October 24 and Bank holiday Monday, October 25. Entrance is free of charge.

In line with current government guidance, each stall is 2 metres apart.

Audiences will have mixed immunity so social distancing and mask-wearing when indoors is required.