St Mary’s Secondary School, Charleville to host virtual Open Night on Monday, October 4

ON Monday, October 4, you will have the opportunity to visit our school virtually and by appointment after that. Our virtual open night will allow you see how our school can be your school.

Our school is a dynamic active and progressive place where care for all is centrestage, thus making our school the right fit for you.

St Mary's is a remarkable learning hub, where all students enjoy quality teaching and learning in a calm, orderly safe environment. (MLL 2020) Students connect in a mutually respectful environment, where the focus is on learning by doing. As our first year prefect remarked: “The teachers are so kind and helpful, we share laughs; I've made loads of new friends.” Our results are incredible and speak for themselves.

Students are self-motivated. Initiatives like “Science & Maths Week” Enterprise, Choir, Orchestra, Green Schools and many more, add to the depth of the learning.

We claim past pupils in successful careers, in science business and technology arts media, even on Ireland's first satellite. Evidently, STEM is huge in our school.

Outside agencies and colleges are regular visitors to the school through careers workshops. Our students achieve beyond national averages and have claimed National Awards for Highest Results in subjects right across all disciplines of our school, not to mention numerous scholarships to third level.

This mirrors the highest standards of professional development of teachers with PDST and others.

We are delighted to announce that our Open Night will take place next Monday, 4th of October at 7pm sharp.

You can register for the open night using the following link: https://t.co/TZEFezrckw pic.twitter.com/67btAQUS7U September 27, 2021

Sport is a vibrant part of our school with 110 Camogie titles, 31 All Ireland A titles and regional Munster titles and 2 All Ireland titles in Basketball.

Soccer and Athletics are strongly encouraged in our school while other sports such as horse-riding are keenly supported. Many of our past pupils played intercounty football and camogie.

Our Well Being programme (main picture) allows students to enjoy hiking, walking orienteering and other outdoor activities. First years enjoy a dedicated wellbeing class and a buddy system with transition years where Covid-19 friendly bonding activities are encouraged.

First years enjoy a Well Being Bonding Trip to Killarney annually.

Digital Strategy

Chromebooks were introduced in 2021 as our chosen device in the classroom. All students have an email to access G Suite for Education which gives students apps to help them complete their classwork and CBAs.

They also have access to Google Classroom which allows teachers to share resources, notes and homework. Students can upload their completed work.

We are conscious of ensuring that our students are responsible and safe users online. Consequently, we have introduced a Digital Media Literacy Class in Junior Cycle. We participate in Safer Internet Day while our Transition Year students have trained as McAfee ambassadors.

Our Student Council is our student voice. They are elected annually by students and bring forward initiatives to our Principal, Board of Management and Parents Association.

They are introduced trousers for our uniform. The council works with our Well Being Coordinator to ensure a student centered school. We created a Sensory Garden for our students to lift our spirits during this challenging time.

Students had a non-uniform day and decorated their classrooms for Christmas. These opportunities for leadership prepare students for later life. Indeed, many have gone on to win leadership awards

We encourage active citizenship through Global Citizenship Education activities in CSPE while Transition Years undertake a GCE module. We work closely with Worldwide Global Schools. Our school was proud to receive the Global Passport Award in 2020.

Student care is a significant strength and central to our ethos. Our foundress, Catherine McCauley focused on justice and equality for all.

Fundraising and volunteering is valued. SVP and Hope Foundation regularly benefit. We raised over €5000 for PPE for local nursing homes with our Wall Ballathon during the first lock down.

Nine students will receive the Gold John Paul II Award this year.

Our staff innovate for our students and strive for every opportunity for students to reach their potential. Come along for yourself and experience this first hand at our open night and taster days.

See stmaryscharleville.ie/ for more.

*Sponsored content