Limerick Property Watch: ‘Trophy home’ that oozes class

GVM are privileged to bring to the market this magnificent trophy residence situated in this leafy, established and much sought after development of all quality detached homes.

No 34 is positioned in a quiet cul sac enjoying overlooking a manicured green area enjoying the privacy and tranquillity of this outstanding location.

Caislean Nua is situated off Golf Links Road just a ‘4 iron’ from the lush and renowned fairways of the majestic Castletroy Golf Club.

Local amenities include quality Primary and Secondary Schools, Castletroy Shopping Centre, The University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park, Castletroy Golf Club, Monaleen GAA Club, Newtown Recreation Park and an array of other top class sporting facilities including Aisling Annacotty FC & UL Bohs RFC.

The immediate area an has an excellent walking and cycle lane infrastructure and also enjoys easy access to the motorway providing connectivity to our national road infrastructure.

There is a half hourly bus service running within 300 meters.

This magnificent property offers well proportioned, bright and spacious living/bedroom accommodation, presented in "turn key" condition with very high quality finishes that must be seen to be appreciated.

A ‘Trophy Home’ that really oozes location location, location, while offering aspiring purchasers a tremendous opportunity to acquire a home of distinction and class.

Viewing is certainly very highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 34 Caislean Nua, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

Description: Five bedroom, five bath detached family home

Price: €665,000

Seller: GVM Auctioneers

Contact: Tom Crosse on 061 413522

